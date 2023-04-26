NFL mock draft consensus: Predicting the top 10 picks in the first round

We’re one day away from the 2023 NFL draft.

One of the best parts of the predraft process is following the various NFL mock drafts that are released across national media sites. While these are purely speculation, it provides a good feel for which direction each NFL organization is looking to take with their respective picks.

Recent weeks have shown risers such as Texas running back Bijan Robinson and also potential sliders like Ohio State quarterback CJ Stroud. Carolina appears set to take Alabama quarterback Bryce Young with the No. 1 pick, but it gets a bit murky after that.

If the Houston Texans decide to pass on a quarterback at No. 2, it could shake up the first round completely. Taking into consideration Matt Miller, Todd McShay/Mel Kiper, Dane Brugler and Charles Davis’ recent NFL mock drafts, here’s a look at how the top-10 picks could pan out.

Carolina Panthers - Bryce Young (QB)

Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports

This appears to be the only surefire projection in NFL mock drafts across various national media sites. Carolina secures the No. 1 overall prospect in this draft class and their starting quarterback for the foreseeable future.

Houston Texans - Will Anderson Jr. (Edge)

Butch Dill-USA TODAY Sports

It has become a mystery as to what the Texans will do with the No. 2 pick over the last week. It’s hard to imagine Houston not selecting a quarterback here, but if they’re not sold on CJ Stroud, they could be patient and select one of the top defensive players in the draft. At this time, it appears to be a toss up between Will Anderson and Tyree Wilson. Recent NFL mock drafts give the slight edge to Anderson.

Arizona Cardinals - Tyree Wilson (Edge)

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Matt Miller, Todd McShay/Mel Kiper and Dane Brugler each have Arizona staying put and selecting a defensive player at No. 3. Whether it’s Will Anderson or Tyree Wilson depends on whether Houston opts for a quarterback at No. 2. However, the Cardinals have to be happy with either here.

Indianapolis Colts - CJ Stroud (QB)

Stacy Revere/Getty Images

With the Texans opting to pass on a quarterback, the Colts stay put and luck into CJ Stroud at No. 4. Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson was the favorite to land here before rumors began to swirl that Houston was not sold on drafting a quarterback at No. 2.

Seattle Seahawks - Jalen Carter (DT)

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Aside from Bryce Young to Carolina, Jalen Carter to Seattle has been the most projected selection in NFL mock drafts. It seems like a perfect fit and need for Seattle, and assuming Carter can right the ship with off the field issues, the Seahawks could arguably land the best prospect in the draft here.

Detroit Lions - Devon Witherspoon (CB)

Matt Krohn-USA TODAY Sports

There’s been some late chatter that Detroit could be tempted to select Bijan Robinson here, but recent NFL mock drafts point toward the Lions landing a cornerback. In Witherspoon, Detroit welcomes the top cornerback prospect in the draft.

Las Vegas Raiders - Christian Gonzalez (CB)

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

It’s anyone’s guess as to what the Raiders choose to do here, as mock drafts are all over the place with the No. 7 pick. However, pass coverage has been an issue of the Raiders for quite some time. Witherspoon and Gonzalez are the only two cornerbacks worthy of being top-10 picks.

Atlanta Falcons - Nolan Smith (Edge)

Joshua L. Jones / USA TODAY NETWORK

Nolan Smith put together a historic NFL Combine performance, including a 4.39 40-yard dash. The versatile athlete can be a game-changer in Ryan Nielsen’s defense. Although the Falcons will take a hard look at Bijan Robinson here, “the premium position is pass-rusher, which is why Smith gets his name on the draft card,” says Matt Miller.

Chicago Bears - Peter Skoronski (OL)

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Skoronski is arguably the top offensive lineman in the draft. It’s unclear who Chicago’s highest rated offensive lineman is, but protecting Justin Fields is no doubt a priority here. Paris Johnson and Darnell Wright will be in consideration as well, but Skoronski gets the edge here.

Philadelphia Eagles - Bijan Robinson (RB)

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Several teams within the top-10 will be tempted to select running back Bijan Robinson, but Philadelphia should be the one to pull the trigger. Robinson is a do-it-all back and a top-five talent in this class. He instantly becomes an offensive rookie of the year favorite with the Eagles.

Story originally appeared on Longhorns Wire