NFL mock draft: Bears trade three times in seven-round mock

Bears full seven-round mock draft features three trades originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Mock drafts are fun, that’s why we do them. It’s even more fun when you get to play around with the No. 1 pick in the draft. That’s the case for Bears fans this year, and that’s why we’ve really leaned into putting together mock drafts this year. We’ve done first-round only mocks, mocks with lots of trades, mocks with no trades, mocks that focus on offense and mocks that focus on defense. Now, for the first time, we’re doing a full seven-round mock draft.

The point of these exercises isn’t to accurately predict exactly what will happen in April. That’s impossible. It’s to explore what could happen, and familiarize folks with some college prospects at various positions. We’ll do more of these over the coming months and some of the names will be different. Again, it’s to provide coverage of multiple players, and of course to have fun. So please, enjoy.

TRADE!

BEARS SEND NO. 1 PICK, 2024 FOURTH-ROUND PICK TO COLTS IN EXCHANGE FOR NO. 4 PICK, NO. 35, 2024 FIRST-ROUND PICK, 2024 THIRD-ROUND PICK

Seems like a pretty big haul for the Colts to move up three spots, but bidding against division rivals for a top-shelf QB prospect makes GMs on the hot seat do crazy things. Also, the mock draft machine let me do it, so we’re running with it.

NO. 4: WILL ANDERSON - EDGE - ALABAMA

Bryce Young and C.J. Stroud went with the top two picks, then the Cardinals took Jalen Carter at No. 3. The Bears are happy to land an impactful pass rusher to boost their league-worst defensive line.

TRADE!

BEARS SEND NO. 35 PICK TO SEAHAWKS IN EXCHANGE FOR NO. 37, NO. 122 PICK

The Bears tried to use the No. 35 pick to move up and select edge rusher Will McDonald from Iowa State, but nothing came together. So the team opted to stay put and select B.J. Ojulari instead. But Ojulari got sniped right before the Bears went on the clock so they move back a couple of spots and pick up an extra fourth-rounder.

NO. 37: DALTON KINCAID - TIGHT END - UTAH

Ryan Poles, Matt Eberflus and Luke Getsy all love Cole Kmet. He’s a part of the offense’s plans moving forward, for sure, and yet the team could benefit from more playmakers at the position. Over his last two seasons at Utah, Kincaid scored 16 touchdowns. He immediately gives the Bears a dangerous two tight end set.

NO. 54: JOHN MICHAEL SCHMITZ - CENTER - MINNESOTA

Poles signed Lucas Patrick last season with the hopes he could become the team’s long term answer at center, but multiple injuries prevented Patrick from playing the position for any significant amount of time. The team makes this pick to both provide competition and add depth, but also to serve as a contingency if Patrick doesn’t work out. Schmitz should feel at home in the Bears’ run scheme and has the athleticism to succeed. The Bears love his nasty finish on blocks the most, though.

NO. 64: JALIN HYATT - WIDE RECEIVER - TENNESSEE

The Bears take another swing at drafting a Tennessee wide receiver in the third round, this time with Hyatt, the 2022 Biletnikoff Award winner. Like Velus Jones Jr., Hyatt jumped up draft boards after one phenomenal season at Tennessee. Hyatt’s was much more productive though. He racked up 1,267 yards and 15 touchdowns in 12 games, compared to Jones Jr.’s 807 yards and seven touchdowns in 13 games in 2021.

NO. 103: ANDREW VORHEES - OFFENSIVE GUARD - USC

The Bears continue to bolster the offensive line by drafting Cody Whitehair’s eventual replacement at left guard. Vorhees has been one of, if not the most consistent offensive lineman for the Trojans for a longggg time. He’s played a lot of games at a lot of positions and is equally capable in run blocker and pass protection. Vorhees’ draft stock took a hit due to a few injuries over his career, but if he stays healthy he can be an absolute steal in the fourth round.

NO. 122: JARTAVIUS MARTIN - CORNERBACK - ILLINOIS

Martin is a good fit for Eberflus’ program because he’s a capable run defender and makes plays on the ball in coverage. Over his Fighting Illini career, Martin intercepted seven passes, broke up 30 and forced four fumbles while recovering two more.

NO. 137: TYJAE SPEARS - RUNNING BACK -TULANE

If the Bears don’t re-sign David Montgomery, or spend on another running back, they’ll have to find a backfield partner for Khalil Herbert in the draft. Spears was one of the buzziest players in the Senior Bowl due to his big play ability, and we know Poles values how players perform throughout Senior Bowl week.

TRADE!

BEARS SEND NO. 150 AND NO. 220 PICKS TO JETS FOR NO. 145 AND 2024 SEVENTH-ROUND PICK

NO: 145: IVAN PACE - LINEBACKER - CINCINNATI

Poles didn’t want to break the bank for Roquan Smith, but he still needs to address the linebacker group. He couldn’t let Pace slip through his fingers, so he traded up five spots to snag him. The knock on Pace is that he’s too small for the position, but he can play. Pace racked up 10 tackles in the Senior Bowl and was named the game's MVP. Poles hopes he’s this year’s Jack Sanborn.

NO. 178 - ALI GAYE - EDGE - LSU

The Bears need to load up on defensive line talent, so they take another swing with Gaye. He’s an experienced prospect who played three years at LSU, plus two at JUCO before that. Gaye was named a Tigers team captain in 2022.

