NFL mock draft: 49ers hit key needs with all 3 picks

With less than two weeks left until free agency opens, our friends at the Draft Wire released another three-round projection that includes San Francisco’s three selections at the end of the third round.

Free agency could change San Francisco’s list of needs, but this early three-round mock draft has the 49ers touching on perhaps their three biggest needs going into the offseason.

Let’s dive into the picks:

S Jammie Robinson, Florida State

Vasha Hunt-USA TODAY Sports

Robinson is one of the prospects the 49ers held a formal meeting with at the combine. He’s a versatile player capable of filling a Jimmie Ward-type role where he can line up at safety, but has the coverage skills to slide down into the slot and cover there. If the 49ers wind up needing to replace Ward, Robinson might be a player worth trading up for if they believe in his skill set. He intercepted seven passes and broke up 16 while racking up a whopping 318 tackles in 47 games in two years at South Carolina and two years at Florida State.

DL Keondre "Snacks" Coburn, Texas

BRYAN TERRY/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK

His nickname is “Snacks.” No additional notes. (He had 15.0 tackles and 6.5 sacks in 39 games over his last four years at Texas. Coburn would fill the nose tackle role in the middle of San Francisco’s defensive line since they don’t have a traditional nose on their roster heading into free agency).

OL Olusegun Oluwatimi, Michigan

Vasha Hunt-USA TODAY Sports

Oluwatimi is a popular mock draft choice for the 49ers, and it makes a ton of sense. He was a five-year college starter at center and played in 50 games during his career. If San Francisco wants to find a long-term answer beyond free agent OL Jake Brendel, Oluwatimi could conceivably step in right away in the middle of their offensive line.

Story originally appeared on Niners Wire