After going through the handshake line following a lopsided win, the Boston Bruins all gathered at center ice for one last team photo. It truly was a picture-perfect day for the Bruins at Lake Tahoe. David Pastrnak had three goals and Boston took control by scoring three times in a span of 1:39 during the second period to beat the Philadelphia Flyers 7-3 on Sunday in a scenic outdoor game.