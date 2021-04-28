NFL MOCK DRAFT 3.0: What the experts are predicting for all 32 first-round picks

Trevor Lawrence. Getty/Alika Jenner

The 2021 NFL Draft is set to begin on Thursday, April 29.

Until then, experts from around the NFL world will do their best to predict the first round.

We analyzed 11 mock drafts to get a sense of what experts expect from the first 32 picks.

Visit Insider's homepage for more stories.

We analyzed the mock drafts of 11 experts - Danny Kelly at The Ringer, Peter King at NBC Sports, Chad Reuter, Peter Schrager, and Rhett Lewis at NFL.com, Ryan Wilson, Chris Trapasso, and Josh Edwards at CBS Sports, Dane Brugler at The Athletic, Pro Football Focus, and Walter Football - to see if we could find any consensus on how the first round is expected to shake out.

While all 11 experts agree that the Jaguars will be taking Trevor Lawrence as the first overall pick to be their new franchise quarterback, after that, ideas on what teams will do begin to differ. Still, by taking a wide view, we can paint a picture of how the first 32 picks of this year's draft might play out.

1. Jacksonville Jaguars - Trevor Lawrence, QB (Clemson)

AP Photo/John Bazemore

Experts: 11 of 11

Other possibilities: N/A

Key expert quote: From Dane Brugler at The Athletic: "In most years, there is a level of intrigue up until draft day regarding the No. 1 pick. This isn't most years – Lawrence is the pick."

2. New York Jets - Zach Wilson, QB (BYU)

AP Photo/Rick Bowmer

Experts: 11 of 11

Other possibilities: N/A

Key expert quote: From Chad Reuter at NFL.com: "Wilson's athleticism, precision throwing from the pocket and on the run, and confident attitude will make him a "much-watch" NFL player in no time."

3. San Francisco 49ers - Mac Jones, QB (Alabama)

AP Photo/Vasha Hunt

Experts: 9 of 11

Other possibilities: Justin Fields, QB (Ohio State)

Key expert quote: From Dane Brugler at The Athletic: "The uncertainty of the 2021 draft starts at No. 3. We know it will be a quarterback, but which one? Coach Kyle Shanahan and the 49ers have seen or are scheduled to see Jones, Justin Fields and Trey Lance throw in person as the organization does due diligence on the top available passers. My initial reaction after San Francisco traded up to No. 3 was Lance, but most of the buzz points to Jones. Ultimately, any of the three quarterbacks could be the pick here and it wouldn't be a surprise."

Story continues

4. Atlanta Falcons - Kyle Pitts, TE (Florida)

AP Photo/John Raoux

Experts: 9 of 11

Other possibilities: Trey Lance, QB (North Dakota State)

Key expert quote: From Danny Kelly at The Ringer: "The Falcons face a real conundrum here: Do they grab their quarterback of the future―a guy who likely wouldn't play for at least a year, maybe more―or build a high-octane offense around Matt Ryan and worry about the QB-succession plan later? I'm leaning towards the latter, and it helps plenty that Pitts is a rare talent with the upside to develop into a Tony Gonzalez-style player in the team's offense."

5. Cincinnati Bengals - Penei Sewell, OT (Oregon)

AP Photo/Ron Jenkins

Experts: 6 of 11

Other possibilities: Ja'Marr Chase, WR (LSU)

Key expert quote: From Rhett Lewis at NFL.com: "We can certainly make the case for Ja'Marr Chase here, but I think Cincinnati ultimately leans toward protection for Joe Burrow rather than another playmaker. Tyler Boyd and Tee Higgins (who just wrapped up an impressive rookie campaign) give the Bengals more than enough talent to compete at WR, but they must protect No. 9 at all costs or none of this talk about playmakers even matters. At some point, Jonah Williams moves off his left tackle post and allows the Bengals to put their best starting five together up front, with Sewell providing Pro Bowl-caliber protection on Burrow's blind side for the next decade."

6. Miami Dolphins - Ja'Marr Chase, WR (LSU)

AP Photo/Gerald Herbert

Experts: 5 of 11

Other possibilities: Jaylen Waddle, WR (Alabama); Kyle Pitts, TE (Florida)

Key expert quote: From Peter Schrager at NFL.com: "The Dolphins, knowing they don't need a QB, traded back from No. 3 to No. 12, before moving back up the board to No. 6. With QBs going 1-2-3, I'd have to think there are at least three players they're comfortable with taking with the sixth overall pick. If Kyle Pitts and Penei Sewell are both off the board, and Miami opts to stay put, Chase will be the choice here. "

7. Detroit Lions - Jaylen Waddle, WR (Alabama)

AP Photo/Butch Dill

Experts: 3 of 11

Other possibilities: Ja'Marr Chase, WR (LSU); Penei Sewell, OT (Oregon)

Key expert quote: From Pro Football Focus: "The Detroit Lions have one of the worst receiver situations in football, and they get here who many believe to be the best wide receiver in the class. Antonio Brown and Santana Moss are in Waddle's statistical comps."

8. Carolina Panthers - Justin Fields, QB (Ohio State)

AP Photo/John Bazemore

Experts: 3 of 11

Other possibilities: Penei Sewell, OT (Oregon); Rashawn Slater, OT (Northwestern)

Key expert quote: From Ryan Wilson at CBS Sports: "Yes, the Panthers traded for Sam Darnold, but like the Lions, if they have Justin Fields and Trey Lance staring them in the face, they'll have a decision to make. Cornerback or offensive line is a distinct possibility here too."

9. Denver Broncos - Trey Lance, QB (ND State)

AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn

Experts: 3 of 11

Other possibilities: Justin Fields, QB (Ohio State); Rashawn Slater, OT (Northwestern); Jaylen Waddle, WR (Alabama)

Key expert quote: From Peter King at NBC Sports: "So many people are in love with Lance the prospect and it's easy to see why. Excellent arm, good mobility, precocious player and leader. "

10. Dallas Cowboys - Patrick Surtain, CB (Alabama)

AP Photo/Ron Jenkins

Experts: 6 of 11

Other possibilities: Rashawn Slater, OT (Northwestern); trade down

Key expert quote: From Chad Reuter at NFL.com: "Surtain joins his former Alabama teammate, Trevon Diggs, on the outside of the Cowboys' defense. Just put him on the line of scrimmage and let him work his magic with supreme physicality and ball skills."

11. New York Giants - DeVonta Smith, WR (Alabama)

AP Photo/Michael Woods

Experts: 4 of 11

Other possibilities: Kwity Paye, Edge (Michigan); Micah Parsons, LB (Penn State); Jaylen Waddle, WR (Alabama)

Key expert quote: From Chris Trapasso at CBS Sports: "Smith, Kenny Golladay, Darius Slayton, and Sterling Shepherd represent a fine receiving quartet for Daniel Jones."

12. Philadelphia Eagles - Jaycee Horn, CB (South Carolina)

Frederick Breedon/Getty Images

Experts: 4 of 11

Other possibilities: DeVonta Smith, WR (Alabama); Jaylen Waddle, WR (Alabama); Patrick Surtain, CB (Alabama)

Key expert quote: From Dane Brugler at The Athletic: "The Eagles could go wide receiver here or add to the trenches, but Philadelphia also needs help at cornerback. Horn and Darius Slay starting on the outside would help make cornerback a strength."

13. Los Angeles Chargers - Christian Darrisaw, OT (Virginia Tech)

Joe Robbins/Getty Images

Experts: 4 of 11

Other possibilities: Alijah Vera-Tucker, OT (USC); Rashawn Slater, OT (Northwestern)

Key expert quote: From Ryan Wilson at CBS Sports: "This is pretty straightforward: The Chargers need to fix their O-line and Darrisaw has a chance to be a really good player."

14. Minnesota Vikings - Rashawn Slater, OT (Northwestern)

Justin Casterline/Getty Images

Experts: 3 of 11

Other possibilities: Kwity Paye, Edge (Michigan); Alijah Vera-Tucker, OT (USC)

Key expert quote: From Chad Reuter at NFL.com: "Slater will be a very good left tackle in the NFL, but his 6-foot-4 1/4 frame and 33-inch arms might keep him out of the top dozen selections. Tristan Wirfs fell out of the top 10 last year for similar reasons. Will teams learn that lesson and pick Slater earlier? If not, the Vikings will gladly snap him up and plug him in as Kirk Cousins' blind-side protector."

15. New England Patriots - Micah Parsons, LB (Penn State)

AP Photo/Barry Reeger

Experts: 2 of 11

Other possibilities: DeVonta Smith, WR (Alabama); trade up

Key expert quote: From Rhett Lewis at NFL.com: "Arguably the best defender in this draft, Parsons is a monster talent. A dominant off-ball linebacker with pass-rush potential and playmaking ability at the second level, Parsons is a player the Patriots' defense hasn't had since Jamie Collins was in his prime."

16. Arizona Cardinals - Greg Newsome, CB (Northwestern)

AP Photo/Tony Avelar

Experts: 2 of 11

Other possibilities: Caleb Farley, CB (Virginia Tech); Azeez Ojulari, Edge (Georgia)

Key expert quote: From Chad Reuter at NFL.com: "On the rise throughout the pre-draft process, Newsome might end up being the third cornerback selected, due to Caleb Farley's health concerns. Arizona should appreciate the Northwestern product's excellent overall skill set, making him a viable replacement for the departed Patrick Peterson."

17. Las Vegas Raiders - Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, LB (ND)

AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth

Experts: 2 of 11

Other possibilities: Micah Parsons, LB (Penn State); Kwity Paye, Edge (Michigan); Caleb Farley, CB (Virginia Tech)

Key expert quote: From Ryan Wilson at CBS Sports: "Any prospect that plays on the defensive side of the ball is a good start. JOK is a Swiss Army knife, but the Raiders have to make sure they use him correctly. If they do, he could be special."

18. Miami Dolphins - Jaelan Phillips, DE (Miami)

Michael Laughlin/South Florida Sun Sentinel/Tribune News Service via Getty Images

Experts: 3 of 11

Other possibilities: Teven Jenkins, OT (Oklahoma State); Kwity Paye, Edge (Michigan)

Key expert quote: From Chad Reuter at NFL.com: "Phillips stays in Miami for at least another four to five years, bolstering an edge group in need of help with Shaq Lawson outta town. Phillips is the total package — the only reason he could be available here (or later) is his medical history."

19. Washington Football Team - Alijah Vera-Tucker, OT (USC)

Jordon Kelly/Icon Sportswire

Experts: 2 of 11

Other possibilities: Christian Darrisaw, OT (Virginia Tech); Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, LB (ND); Micah Parsons, LB (Penn State)

Key expert quote: From Chris Trapasso at CBS Sports: "Vera-Tucker can play tackle or guard in the NFL, and Washington could use more reinforcement up front."

20. Chicago Bears - Rashod Bateman, WR (Minnesota)

Mark LoMoglio/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Experts: 3 of 11

Other possibilities: Teven Jenkins, OT (Oklahoma State); Greg Newsome, CB (Northwestern)

Key expert quote: From Chris Trapasso at CBS Sports: "Bateman is a well-rounded wideout with deceptive route-running and YAC capabilities."

21. Indianapolis Colts - Azeez Ojulari, Edge (Georgia)

AP Photo/Brynn Anderson

Experts: 3 of 11

Other possibilities: Jaelan Phillips, DE (Miami); Teven Jenkins, OT (Oklahoma State)

Key expert quote: From Pro Football Focus: "The Colts have one of the worst edge situations in all of football, and Ojulari adds an athletic and productive player into that mix. A lighter edge, Ojulari has a statistical comp of Shaun Phillips, who was a productive player for San Diego over the past decade.

"

22. Tennessee Titans - Kwity Paye, Edge (Michigan)

Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

Experts: 2 of 11

Other possibilities: Caleb Farley, CB (Virginia Tech); Christian Barmore, DT (Alabama); Greg Newsome, CB (Northwestern)

Key expert quote: From Danny Kelly at The Ringer: "Big, powerful edge rusher with a twitchy get-off, strong hands, and a nonstop motor; a strong run defender with scintillating pass-rush tools."

23. New York Jets - Caleb Farley, CB (Virginia Tech)

AP Photo/Lynne Sladky

Experts: 3 of 11

Other possibilities: Greg Newsome, CB (Northwestern); Gregory Rousseau, Edge (Miami)

Key expert quote: From Walter Football: "The Jets must defeat the Bills and Dolphins, both of whom have very talented receivers. The Jets don't have the cornerbacks to cover those wideouts at the moment. Caleb Farley opted out of the 2020 season, but he has high upside with nice size and speed. He has some injury concerns that could drop him a bit, but he's a nice value pick at this juncture."

24. Pittsburgh Steelers - Teven Jenkins, OT (Oklahoma State)

AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki

Experts: 2 of 11

Other possibilities: Najee Harris, RB (Alabama); Alijah Vera-Tucker, OT (USC)

Key expert quote: From Danny Kelly at The Ringer: "There's plenty of hype building that the Steelers will look to take running back Najee Harris at this spot, but it's hard to see the team fixing its run game without first bolstering the offensive line. Jenkins fits the bill as a nasty, road-grading tackle who could give that unit the boost it's looking for."

25. Jacksonville Jaguars - Trevon Moehrig, S (TCU)

AP Photo/Brandon Wade

Experts: 2 of 11

Other possibilities: Jayson Oweh, Edge (Penn State); Kwity Paye, Edge (Michigan); Rondale Moore, WR (Purdue)

Key expert quote: From Rhett Lewis at NFL.com: "Moehrig's ability to play at a high level in a variety of situations makes him a real value in Jacksonville's secondary. He's the top safety in this class, excels playing deep and up in the box for run support. I think he could actually thrive as a top-shelf slot corner, as well."

26. Cleveland Browns - Zaven Collins, Edge (Tulsa)

AP Photo/Mark LoMoglio

Experts: 2 of 11

Other possibilities: Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, LB (ND); Gregory Rousseau, Edge (Miami)

Key expert quote: From Danny Kelly at The Ringer: "Athletic linebacker with old-school size and a new-school skill set; a dynamic run defender, coverage man, and pass rusher who can wear several different hats for a defense."

27. Baltimore Ravens - Jayson Oweh, Edge (Penn State)

AP Photo/Carlos Osorio

Experts: 3 of 11

Other possibilities: Rashod Bateman, WR (Minnesota); Carlos Basham Jr., Edge (Wake Forest)

Key expert quote: From Peter Schrager at NFL.com: "In his only year as a starter, Oweh stood out for the Nittany Lions. The Ravens lost two top pass rushers in free agency, so look for them to add at least one back in the first few rounds of the draft. Oweh is a fit in Wink Martindale's system. "

28. New Orleans Saints - Jamin Davis, LB (Kentucky)

Don Juan Moore/Getty Images

Experts: 3 of 11

Other possibilities: Kadarius Toney, WR (Florida); Elijah Moore, WR (Ole Miss)

Key expert quote: From Josh Edwards at CBS Sports: "To the delight of the Saints, Jamin Davis is still on the board after an overwhelmingly positive pro day. He is a really athletic player that is only scratching the surface of what he can become consistently."

29. Green Bay Packers - Elijah Moore, WR (Ole Miss)

Wesley Hitt/Getty Images

Experts: 3 of 11

Other possibilities: Kadarius Toney, WR (Florida); Jamin Davis, LB (Kentucky)

Key expert quote: From Rhett Lewis at NFL.com: "Packers fans rejoice! Finally, a high draft resource committed to the receiver position. Moore is a stud route runner with high-end productivity in the SEC -- and he had one of the more impressive pro day performances of the season. I love this pick as a complement to Davante Adams."

30. Buffalo Bills - Travis Etienne, RB (Clemson)

AP Photo/Brian Blanco

Experts: 2 of 11

Other possibilities: Najee Harris, RB (Alabama); Asante Samuel Jr., CB (Northwestern); Jayson Oweh, Edge (Penn State)

Key expert quote: From Peter King at NBC Sports: "Now that the Bills have one of the most dangerous receiver corps in the league, time to inject some life into the run game. Etienne would be a great puzzle piece in an offense that craves speed in the backfield."

31. Baltimore Ravens - Alex Leatherwood, OT (Alabama)

David Rosenblum/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Experts: 3 of 11

Other possibilities: Landon Dickerson, C (Alabama); Greg Newsome, CB (Northwestern)

Key expert quote: From Dane Brugler at The Athletic: "The Chiefs have made necessary additions on the interior this offseason, but offensive tackle is a position that the organization must address through the draft. Leatherwood is a guard for some and a tackle for others. Regardless, he is a battle-tested blocker ready to start from day one."

32. Tampa Bay Buccaneers - Gregory Rousseau, Edge (Miami)

Michael Laughlin/Sun Sentinel/Tribune News Service

Experts: 2 of 11

Other possibilities: Alex Leatherwood, OT (Alabama); Christian Barmore, DT (Alabama); Joe Tryon, Edge (Washington)

Key expert quote: From Josh Edwards at CBS Sports: "Gregory Rousseau is an enigma in NFL draft circles. Some remain bullish on his potential while others believe he should not be taken before the third round. There is no better place for him to land than Tampa Bay, where he can learn from Jason Pierre-Paul."

Read the original article on Insider