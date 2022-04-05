NFL mock draft 3.0: Tennessee Titans trade down from No. 26 — and still land a building block

Don’t be surprised if the Tennessee Titans trade down their top pick in the 2022 NFL Draft.

The Titans have two top-100 selections this year: Nos. 26 (first round) and 90 (third round). Since general manager Jon Robinson arrived in 2016, Tennessee has had at least three picks in the top 100 in five of six drafts.

If the Titans trade down in the first round, who could be on their radar?

Here’s The Tennessean’s third first-round mock draft of the year:

1. JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS: Aidan Hutchison, edge, Michigan

Since the Jaguars franchise tagged left tackle Cam Robinson, there’s no debate here. Hutchison, the consensus top prospect in the draft, heads to the Jaguars to boost their lowly pass rush.

Seahawks get: No. 2 pick, 2023 fourth-rounder

Lions get: No. 9 pick, 2022 third-rounder (No. 72), 2022 fourth-rounder (No. 109), 2023 first-rounder, 2024 second-rounder

The Lions are open to trading the No. 2 pick. And with Russell Wilson gone, the Seahawks act aggressively for Willis, who might be a target of the quarterback-needy Panthers and Falcons later in the top 10. The extra draft capital received in the Wilson deal makes this move tenable for Seattle.

DERRICK HENRY'S ... REPLACEMENT? Why Titans might be wise to explore successors for their star player

3. HOUSTON TEXANS: Ickey Ekwonu, offensive tackle, N.C. State

The Texans show their faith in quarterback Davis Mills by getting him protection.

4. NEW YORK JETS: Drake London, wide receiver, Southern California

The Jets have been connected in recent weeks to high-profile receivers, including Tyreek Hill (who was traded to the Dolphins) and Seahawks star DK Metcalf. They draft one of their own at No. 4.

5. NEW YORK GIANTS: Evan Neal, offensive tackle, Alabama

The Giants need significant improvement upfront, as they had the 31st-ranked offensive line in the NFL last season, according to Football Outsiders. Neal is a Day One starter at left or right tackle.

Mar 30, 2022; Tuscaloosa, AL, USA; Alabama offensive lineman Evan Neal (73) runs a drill for NFL scouts during the University of Alabama Pro Day at Hank Crisp Indoor Facility. Mandatory Credit: Gary Cosby Jr.-USA TODAY Sports

6. TRADE! WASHINGTON COMMANDERS (VIA CAROLINA PANTHERS): Garrett Wilson, wide receiver, Ohio State

Washington gets: No. 6 pick

Carolina gets: No. 11 pick, 2022 second-rounder (No. 47 pick), 2023 second-rounder

After trading for Carson Wentz, the Commanders draft one of the classes top receivers to pair with star Terry McLaurin.

7. NEW YORK GIANTS (VIA CHICAGO BEARS): Kayvon Thibodeaux, edge, Oregon

The Giants need help in the trenches on the defensive side of the ball after tying for 22nd in sacks last season.

8. ATLANTA FALCONS: Chris Olave, wide receiver, Ohio State

The Matt Ryan-less Falcons are more excited about the 2023 quarterback class. Rolling with Marcus Mariota as its 2022 starter, Atlanta uses its top pick on a receiver, another big need with Calvin Ridley suspended for the 2022 season and Russell Gage gone through free agency.

9. DETROIT LIONS (FROM SEATTLE SEAHAWKS VIA DENVER BRONCOS): Travon Walker, edge, Georgia

The Lions are desperate for pass-rush help. They had 30 sacks last season, third fewest in the league.

10. NEW YORK JETS (VIA SEAHAWKS): Jermaine Johnson II, edge, Florida State

After posting 32 sacks last season, the Jets get a big boost on the edge in Johnson, the ACC’s sacks leader last season.

11. CAROLINA PANTHERS (VIA WASHINGTON COMMANDERS): Kenny Pickett, quarterback, Pittsburgh

After missing out in the Deshaun Watson sweepstakes, the Panthers nab Pickett to be their quarterback of the future.

LOOKING AHEAD: 2022 Tennessee Titans offseason program: The dates you need to know

12. MINNESOTA VIKINGS: Ahmad 'Sauce' Gardner, cornerback, Cincinnati

With Patrick Peterson re-signed for another year, the former All-Pro could serve as a mentor for Gardner, arguably the top cornerback in the draft.

13. HOUSTON TEXANS (VIA CLEVELAND BROWNS): Kyle Hamilton, safety, Notre Dame

After a reportedly underwhelming pro day, on top of playing at a non-premium position, Hamilton – once considered a top-five prospect – falls down the draft board.

Kyle Hamilton runs the 40-yard-dash during Notre Dame’s NFL Pro Day event on Friday, March 25, 2022, in South Bend.

14. BALTIMORE RAVENS: George Karlaftis, edge, Purdue

Since Za’Darius Smith reportedly backed out of his free-agent deal with the Ravens, adding pass-rush help should be a priority for Baltimore.

15. TRADE! KANSAS CITY CHIEFS (FROM PHILADELPHIA EAGLES VIA MIAMI DOLPHINS): Jameson Williams, wide receiver, Alabama

Chiefs get: No. 15 pick

Eagles get: No. 29 pick, 2023 first-rounder

Kansas City moves up 14 spots to find its long-term replacement for star receiver Tyreek Hill, who it traded to the Dolphins.

16. NEW ORLEANS SAINTS (FROM PHILADELPHIA EAGLES VIA INDIANAPOLIS COLTS): Treylon Burks, wide receiver, Arkansas

New Orleans gets Jameis Winston another weapon on the outside to pair with Michael Thomas, who did not play last season.

17. LOS ANGELES CHARGERS: Trevor Penning, offensive tackle, Northern Iowa

The Chargers need to shore up the right tackle spot.

18. PHILADELPHIA EAGLES (VIA NEW ORLEANS SAINTS): Jordan Davis defensive tackle, Georgia

Eagles starting interior defensive linemen Fletcher Cox and Javon Hargrave will be unrestricted free agents in 2023.

19. NEW ORLEANS SAINTS (VIA PHILADELPHIA EAGLES): Charles Cross, offensive tackle, Mississippi State

The Saints lost left tackle Terron Armstead in free agency to the Dolphins, so they’ll need to find his replacement.

20. PITTSBURGH STEELERS: Matt Corral, quarterback, Ole Miss

Mitchell Trubisky might be the Steelers' starting quarterback for 2022, but he’s not the long-term answer for the Steelers at football’s most important position.

Quarterback Matt Corral passes during a drill at the Mississippi football pro day in Oxford, Miss., Wednesday, March 23, 2022. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

21. NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS: Derek Stingley Jr., cornerback, Washington

After losing J.C. Jackson in free agency, finding a cornerback should be a top priority for the Patriots.

22. GREEN BAY PACKERS: Jahan Dotson, wide receiver, Penn State

Dotson is the best player left on the board at receiver, a big position of need for Green Bay after it traded superstar Davante Adams to Las Vegas.

23. ARIZONA CARDINALS: Arnold Ebiketie, edge, Penn State

The Cardinals desperately need pass-rush help with Chandler Jones’ departure in free agency.

24. DALLAS COWBOYS: Kenyon Green, guard, Texas A&M

With Connor Williams headed to Miami, finding a left guard should be a priority for Dallas.

25. BUFFALO BILLS: Andrew Booth Jr., cornerback, Clemson

The Bills have uncertainty at cornerback opposite Tre’Davious White, who tore his ACL last season.

26. TRADE! DETROIT LIONS (VIA TENNESSEE TITANS): David Ojabo, edge, Michigan

Lions get: No. 26 pick

Titans get: No. 32 pick, 2022 third-rounder (pick 66)

The Lions trade up with the Titans, who get another top-100 pick, and end Ojabo’s slide down draft boards after he tore his Achilles in Michigan’s pro day last month.

27. TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS: Zion Johnson, guard, Boston College

Even after trading for Shaq Mason, the Bucs still have a vacancy at one of their guard spots.

28. GREEN BAY PACKERS: Boye Mafe, edge, Minnesota

With Za’Darius Smith released and a middling pass rush last season (16th in sacks), the Packers grab edge help with their second first-round pick.

29. PHILADELPHIA EAGLES (FROM KANSAS CITY CHIEFS): Nakobe Dean, inside linebacker, Georgia

The Eagles go best available here.

30. KANSAS CITY CHIEFS: Kyler Gordon, cornerback, Washington

The Chiefs bolster their cornerback room after losing Charvarius Ward in free agency.

31. CINCINNATI BENGALS: Trey McBride, tight end, Colorado State

After losing C.J. Uzomah in free agency, Cincinnati takes the first tight end off the board.

32. TENNESSEE TITANS (FROM DETROIT LIONS VIA LOS ANGELES RAMS): Desmond Ridder, quarterback, Cincinnati

The Titans take Ridder looking at 2023 and beyond. General manager Jon Robinson acknowledged last month at the NFL Scouting Combine that Tennessee would start eyeing potential successors to Ryan Tannehill in the 2022 draft class.

March 3: Cincinnati quarterback Desmond Ridder looks to pass during drills.

Ben Arthur covers the Tennessee Titans for The USA TODAY Network. Contact him at barthur@gannett.com and follow him on Twitter at @benyarthur.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: NFL Mock Draft 2022: Tennessee Titans trade down from No. 26, take QB