NFL Mock Draft 2024: Which New York team is projected to take Rutgers football’s Max Melton?

Next week’s NFL draft will likely see Max Melton off the board by the end of Day 2. The Rutgers football defensive back is coming off a strong week of Senior Bowl practice as well as a sensational showing at the NFL combine.

Melton, a 5-foot-11, 197-pound cornerback, is being projected to the New York Jets in the third round with the Jets’ No. 72 overall pick, according to the latest mock draft from the Sporting News.

If the Jets draft Melton, the New Jersey native can stay home, adding depth to New York’s defensive secondary. In potentially adding Melton, the Jets can add a solid defensive back to compliment Sauce Gardner and D.J. Reed.

Since the NFL combine in March, Melton has quickly risen on NFL draft boards.

During his four seasons at Rutgers, Melton registered 113 total tackles, eight interceptions, 20 pass breakups, one forced fumble, and four fumble recoveries throughout four seasons. Melton finished the 2023 season as an All-Big Ten selection, starting 12 games for the Scarlet Knights.

Melton’s draft stock rose when he ran a 4.39 time in the 40-yard dash and finished with impressive athletic measurements at the NFL combine.

Story originally appeared on Rutgers Wire