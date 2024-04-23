NFL Mock Draft 2024: Four QBs taken in top 5 of NBC Sports collab mock draft

The 2024 NFL Draft is just days away, so three of our draft experts — Connor Rogers, Eric Froton and Kyle Dvorchak — collaborate for a special mock draft.

Rogers, Froton and Dvorchak have each done their own mock drafts, but took turns making picks for each team in this most recent version.

Let's dive in.

Caleb Williams, QB, USC

The Bears make the obvious, correct pick in Williams to land their long-term answer under center. He walks into an excellent situation, taking control of an offense loaded with weapons. (Connor Rogers)

Drake Maye, QB, UNC

Jayden Daniels has become the favorite to be taken No. 2 overall, however, I still think the Commanders end up preferring the younger Maye's prodigious upside over the more pro-ready prospect in Daniels. (Eric Froton)

Jayden Daniels, QB, LSU

The Patriots aren't heading into the season with Jacoby Brissett as their starting QB. Daniels may not be their first choice, but his elite ceiling makes him more than worth the gamble with the third overall pick. (Kyle Dvorchak)

Marvin Harrison Jr., WR, Ohio State

The Cardinals will take calls on this pick trying to land an absolute haul. If no one is willing to part with multiple firsts, they should simply grab the best player in the draft in Harrison Jr. (Rogers)

5. Minnesota Vikings (via trade with Chargers)

Head coach Jim Harbaugh's tactic of pumping up J.J. McCarthy and then dumping him off to Minnesota for a treasure trove of picks has come to fruition in this mock. Godspeed to us all. (Froton)

Malik Nabers, WR, LSU

With the Vikings leaping the Giants to get McCarthy, this pick becomes a layup for New York. Daniel Jones desperately needs a WR1 and Nabers will instantly fill that role. (Dvorchak)

Joe Alt, OT, Notre Dame

The Titans fill a glaring hole at left tackle with an all-around great prospect in Alt. He will be a franchise cornerstone for any team. (Rogers)

Laiatu Latu, EDGE, UCLA

I'm going with the proven production of Latu over the theoretical upside of Alabama EDGE Dallas Turner here. The betting markets have shifted dramatically away from Turner being the first defensive pick in recent days, with Atlanta's pick being a true pivot point of the draft. (Froton)

9. Chicago Bears

Rome Odunze, WR, Washington

Keenan Allen is 31 years old and has one year left on his contract. Getting a future WR1 in Odunze this far down the board is a steal, even if receiver isn't a pressing need for Chicago. (Dvorchak)

Taliese Fuaga, OL, Oregon State

The Jets are torn between the instant impact of Georgia TE Brock Bowers or a building block for their offensive line if they can't move out of this pick. There is so much love for Fuaga league-wide. (Rogers)

11. Los Angeles Chargers (via trade with Vikings)

Olu Fashanu, OT, Penn State

The Chargers stay on brand by selecting Fashanu to bolster their offensive line for the incoming deluge of Greg Roman/Jim Harbaugh running plays. (Froton)

Brock Bowers, TE, Georgia

Denver is light on pass-catching weapons after trading Jerry Jeudy to Cleveland and Sean Payton will have no problem scheming up YAC opportunities for Bowers. (Dvorchak)

Michael Penix Jr., QB, Raiders

The Raiders have a bridge option in the fold with Gardner Minshew, but Penix Jr. becomes their long term answer to elevate their passing attack. (Rogers)

J.C. Latham, OT, Alabama

The Saints address a vital keystone positional need with the mammoth Alabama tackle who provided stability for QB Jalen Milroe's front side, while the Tide broke in a true freshman in Kadyn Proctor on the blind side. (Froton)

Quinyon Mitchell, CB, Toledo

Mitchell fills a notable need for Indy and is an elite athlete, which the Colts have valued highly in recent drafts. (Dvorchak)

Troy Fautanu, OL, Washington

Fautanu played left tackle for the Huskies during their run to the national championship, but his build and traits will make him an excellent guard for Seattle here. (Rogers)

Brian Thomas Jr., WR, LSU

Jacksonville adds a long, field-stretching WR with 4.34 speed to help give Trevor Lawrence an outside threat to replace departed free agent Calvin Ridley. (Froton)

Terrion Arnold, CB, Alabama

The Bengals have a notable hole at cornerback and Arnold has come out on top against some of the best receivers college football has to offer. (Dvorchak)

Dallas Turner, EDGE, Alabama

Turner is a freaky athlete still rounding out his pass rush plan, but the Rams' front seven can use him in a lot of different ways. (Rogers)

Amarius Mims, OT, Georgia

Mims could end up being the best OT from this class with his square, muscular frame and heavy anchor that makes him extremely difficult to budge for even the strongest collegiate edge defenders. (Froton)

Byron Murphy, DT, Texas

Murphy will help to backfill a Miami front seven that was gutted in free agency, most notably by the loss of Christian Wilkins. (Dvorchak)

Cooper DeJean, CB, Iowa

DeJean is a ballhawk who tackles like a safety but has the athleticism to stick at corner. It wouldn't surprise me if he ends up being one of the best defenders to come out of this draft. (Rogers)

23. Los Angeles Chargers (via trade with Vikings)

Nate Wiggins, CB, Clemson

L.A. continues to fortify the keystone positions with a legitimate blazing cornerback in Wiggins. He got dinged a bit for weighing a spindly 172 pounds when he ran his 4.28 40 at the Combine, but he checked in nine pounds heavier at his pro day, which quelled some of those BMI concerns. (Froton)

Adonai Mitchell, WR, Texas

With Michael Gallup gone and Brandin Cooks trending downward, the Cowboys need a true WR2 to pair with CeeDee Lamb. (Dvorchak)

Graham Barton, OL, Duke

Barton's athleticism in the run game and reliability in pass protection will fit perfectly as a starting guard for the Packers. (Rogers)

Chop Robinson, EDGE, Penn State

Tampa Bay needs someone who can create pressure off the edge alongside 2023 rookie steal Yaya Diaby. Joe Tryon-Shoyinka has yet to pan out and is in a walk year anyway, so Chop provides a nice transition plan. (Froton)

27. Arizona Cardinals

Arizona's cornerback room is among the weakest in the league and they haven't invested a first or second-round pick in the position in five years. (Dvorchak)

Xavier Worthy, WR, Texas

I think the Bills would love to see one of Brian Thomas Jr. or Adonai Mitchell make it to this spot. As a consolation, they take the dangerous vertical threat in Worthy. (Rogers)

Darius Robinson, EDGE, Missouri

Detroit would have loved to see McKinstry or Wiggins fall here, but they'll instead add a freakish three-tech/EDGE in Robinson to complement havoc-maven Aidan Hutchinson. (Froton)

Tyler Guyton, OL, Oklahoma

Ronnie Stanley has struggled to stay healthy and his play has been on the decline in recent years. Guyton can begin his NFL career at right tackle with the potential to take Stanley's spot on the left side down the road. (Dvorchak)

Ja’Lynn Polk, WR, Washington

With the top tackles and the projected first-round corners all off the board, this puts the 49ers in a tough spot. I could see a trade out if they found one, but Polk is an all-around impressive prospect. This would allow the 49ers to pay Brandon Aiyuk after the year and move on from Deebo Samuel, having a talented wide receiver on a rookie bargain deal in the fold. (Rogers)

Ladd McConkey, WR, Georgia

Kansas City is almost assuredly looking to go with a WR or OT at this spot. With athletic Oklahoma OT Tyler Guyton off the board, the Chiefs pivot to one of the most prolific separators in the class in McConkey. (Dvorchak)