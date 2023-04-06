NFL mock draft 2023: 49ers' first six picks projected by Jennifer Lee Chan

NFL mock draft: JLC's predictions for 49ers' first six picks originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

With the 2023 NFL Draft just a few weeks away, it’s time to really start looking at the 49ers’ positional needs and what prospects could fill them.

San Francisco does not make its first selection until the end of the third round with three picks nearly in a row at Nos. 99, 101 and 102. Fortunately for general manager John Lynch and the front office, there is depth at several positions in the draft which gives the 49ers an opportunity to add quality players to their roster.

NBC Sports Bay Area's 49ers insider Matt Maiocco and I went through a mock draft for San Francisco's first six selections which currently are set to be in rounds three and five. While we chose completely different prospects for each pick, we did focus on the same positions within those first six selections.

Here is my mock draft for the 49ers' first six picks of the 2023 NFL Draft:

1. Round 3, No. 99 - Richard Gouraige

Position: Offensive tackle

School: Florida

Height: 6-foot-5

Weight: 306 pounds

Gouraige mostly has played left tackle, but also has seen time at left guard. In his final season at Florida, the offensive lineman only allowed 14 total pressures— 12 hurries, one hit and one sack. Analysts believe that the Gator is a better pass protector than run blocker but is athletic enough to do both.

Gouraige is a candidate who could sit behind left tackle Trent Williams and learn during his first NFL season, in preparation for when the All-Pro does decide to hang it up.

2. Round 3, No. 101 - Darnell Washington

Position: Tight end

School: University of Georgia

Height: 6-foot-6

Weight: 264 pounds

Washington is a big-body tight end that doubled as a sixth offensive lineman for the Bulldogs. Similar to George Kittle coming out of Iowa, Washington does not have impressive pass-catching statistics. The Georgia prospect recorded 28 receptions on 43 targets, but when Washington did catch the ball, he made it count with a 16.2-yards-per-reception average and two touchdowns.

At Washington’s size, the tight end is an immediate mismatch for a linebacker and a challenge for a defensive lineman. His passion for run-blocking and pass protection makes him a very attractive option for the 49ers' scouting department.

3. Round 3, No. 102 - Clark Phillips

Position: Defensive back

Height: 5-foot-9

Weight: 184 pounds

40-yard dash: 4.5 seconds

What Phillips might lack in size, he makes up for in his coverage skills, which ProFootballFocus graded at 86.3 for the 2022 season. The Utah product could also be an attractive option for the 49ers because of his experience at slot corner, where Jimmie Ward played in 2022.

Ward signed with the Houston Texans during free agency and Phillips could be a candidate to compete with sophomore Sam Womack and third-year defensive back Ambry Thomas for the nickel back role.

Phillips snagged six interceptions through 12 games in 2022 and broke up four passes. The Utah defensive back also is known for being physical and aggressive as a run defender.

4. Round 5, No. 155 - Viliami Fehoko

Position: Defensive lineman

School: San Jose State

Height: 6-foot-4

Weight: 276 pounds

The 2023 draft is deep at defensive line and Fehoko is a late-round option that could be a great value pick for the 49ers. While the competition facing San Jose State might not be as fierce as in other conferences, Fehoko showed potential to be a difference maker in the NFL.

Through 12 contests, Fehoko racked up 66 pressures - 50 hurries, 12 sacks and four hits. The Spartan also batted down three passes. Maybe Fehoko’s most promising characteristic is that he is equally effective facing the run.

5. Round 5, No. 164 - Ji’Ayir Brown

Position: Safety

School: Penn State

Height: 5-foot-11

Weight: 203 pounds

40-yard dash: 4.65

Brown is a ballhawk, registering 10 interceptions in the past two seasons — four in 2022. The Nittany Lion was the team’s Most Valuable Player in 2022 with a team-high 74 tackles — 56 solo, seven for a loss. Brown also clearly is capable as a blitzer with 4.5 registered sacks in his final season at Penn State.

Brown also registered three pass breakups, two forced fumbles and recovered one fumble in his final college season and was later voted Defensive MVP of the Rose Bowl in Penn State’s win over Utah.

While the stats show an eye for the ball, Brown’s 4.65 40-yard dash may have lowered his draft stock a bit. The Penn State product could be a value pick in the fifth round for the 49ers and could learn from both Tashaun Gipson and Talanoa Hufanga as a rookie.

6. Round 5, No. 173 - Andre Szmyt

Position: Kicker

School: Syracuse

Height: 6-foot-1

Weight: 199 pounds

I’ll be honest — I picked Szymt to be a contrarian to Maiocco, who has been talking about University of Michigan kicker Jake Moody ever since Robbie Gould shared that he planned to move on from the 49ers in 2023.

San Francisco needs a kicker and Szmyt could be that guy after making 100 percent of his 40 point-after attempts in his final season at Syracuse. Szmyt was 8 of 8 on field goals 29 yards or less, 5 of 6 from 30-39 yards, missed 3 of 8 from 40-49 yards, and missed 2 of 4 from 50 yards or more.

The drawback for Szmyt is that he doesn’t have much experience with kickoffs, which the 49ers will need in order to preserve punter Mitch Wishnowsky’s leg. In 2022, Szmyt kicked off only five times with an average of 43 yards per attempt, three of which were returned for an average of 23.0 yards.

