NFL mock draft 2022: Expert predictions for 49ers' second-round pick

The 2022 NFL Draft is here, which means it's almost time for #MockDraftSZN to end.

But that means there's room for one more look around the internet at what experts believe will go down once the draft kicks off Thursday from Las Vegas.

While the 49ers don't have a first-round pick this year due to the Trey Lance trade, there's plenty of smoke about them moving into the first round if they trade disgruntled star receiver Deebo Samuel.

But for now, let's assume the 49ers hold onto Samuel and don't make their first pick until No. 61, late in the second round.

Here's what various mock drafts around the web believe the 49ers will do with that pick.

Jalen Pitre, S, Baylor

The 49ers need to find a safety partner for Jimmie Ward with Jaquiski Tartt still a free agent.

Pitre is a versatile, Swiss Army knife defender who can rush off the edge or line up and defend the slot receiver. He’s an instinctive tackler who would give the 49ers two hard-hitting safeties who can cover and defend the run.

Nik Bonitto, EDGE, Oklahoma

The 49ers need some pass-rush versatility behind Nick Bosa and Bonitto can provide that and help elsewhere in the passing game, too.

The 49ers' first pick could be used anywhere in the secondary. A slot cornerback at Baylor, Pitre has the ability to play all over the defensive backfield. He's a tough, sticky cover man with the physical ability to stack up against the run on the edge.

Nick Cross, S, Maryland

Cross posted 45 tackles and tied for the team lead with two interceptions and five pass breakups in 12 games (five starts) as a true freshman in 2019 and started three of four games played in 2020 (23 tackles, one interception, three pass breakups). In 2021, he recorded 67 tackles (3.5 for loss with three sacks), tied for the team lead with three interceptions and added four pass breakups) and two forced fumbles.

Bryan Cook, S, Cincinnati

(No description)

