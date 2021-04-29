  • Oops!
NFL mock draft 2021: Justin Fields, Trey Lance are last pieces in QB puzzle for final projection

Michael Middlehurst-Schwartz, USA TODAY
·12 min read
Months of speculation and prognostication are about to give way to actual action in the NFL draft.

With the COVID-19 pandemic shifting the very landscape of college football and the scouting process, this year's first round is uniquely challenging to pin down. In last year's final mock draft, I managed to hit on six of the first seven selections. That mark could be tough to match or beat. But with NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell set to call out names Thursday night in Cleveland, it's time to lay out the last set of projections.

Here's USA TODAY Sports' final first-round NFL mock draft for 2021:

1. Jacksonville Jaguars – Trevor Lawrence, QB, Clemson

Everyone should be able to check off at least one proper projection in their mock drafts. Even Lawrence himself acknowledged his future NFL home when he thanked Jacksonville fans for their wedding gifts and donations. The 6-6, 216-pound signal-caller's unassuming personality has yielded a quiet pre-draft process for him, but he looks poised to make plenty of noise as a rookie for a franchise eager to be competitive from Day 1 of its rebuild.

2. New York Jets – Zach Wilson, QB, BYU

Make that two selections that everyone should nail. Wilson is not the slam dunk that Lawrence is, especially in his projection to the NFL, but he does appear set to take the reins for Gang Green. His attacking mindset could make him a fan favorite – so long as he holds up in the face of pressure and proves himself worthy of this heavy investment.

3. San Francisco 49ers (from Houston Texans via Miami Dolphins) – Mac Jones, QB, Alabama

Whatever Kyle Shanahan and John Lynch decide to do here will no doubt cause consternation. After all, what quarterback could justify the 49ers trading three first-round picks and a third-round selection to move into this spot? Efficient if unspectacular, Jones seems like an odd payoff for San Francisco's all-in approach. But Shanahan and Lynch could be betting that his accuracy and poise will invigorate a roster that's otherwise ready to compete with the NFC's best.

4. Atlanta Falcons – Kyle Pitts, TE, Florida

Only three tight ends – Ron Kramer, Mike Ditka and Riley Odoms – have ever gone on to become top-five picks in the NFL. Pitts looks poised to join that group as one of this year's singular talents. While Atlanta might want to mull a quarterback to serve as Matt Ryan's eventual successor, the 6-6, 245-pound Pitts provides a massive mismatch for the veteran passer to exploit in his remaining years.

5. Cincinnati Bengals – Ja'Marr Chase, WR, LSU

Cincinnati faces a tough choice in how better to serve Joe Burrow after the No. 1 pick's rookie season was cut short by a knee injury. While the natural inclination might be to afford him better protection by bringing on offensive tackle Penei Sewell, there could be a significant allure in reuniting Burrow with Chase, an explosive target who doesn't have many holes in his game.

6. Dolphins (from Philadelphia Eagles) – Jaylen Waddle, WR, Alabama

Having both Pitts and Chase off the board seems like a worst-case scenario for a Miami team that carefully reshuffled its draft positioning up to this spot after initially trading from No. 3 to No. 12. Yet Waddle is no mere consolation prize for an outfit intent on boosting Tua Tagovailoa, who could attack downfield more readily if equipped with a 5-9 speedster who's outstanding at tracking the ball.

7. Detroit Lions – Penei Sewell, OT, Oregon

New GM Brad Holmes might be in the catbird seat if this is how the first six picks pan out, with the possibility several teams could look to trade into this slot to grab one of the top available quarterbacks. If the Lions stay put, kick-starting their rebuild with a promising pass protector in Sewell would make a lot of sense for a franchise seemingly comfortable taking the long view.

8. Carolina Panthers – Justin Fields, QB, Ohio State

Keep an eye on this slot for a possible trade for Fields or Trey Lance, particularly if the Patriots want to get aggressive in their pursuit of a long-term investment at quarterback. Even if Carolina remains here, however, a double-dip at quarterback could be the right move given that Matt Rhule and Co. can't be sure of what Sam Darnold will give them. Fields' deadly accuracy would allow him to put RB Christian McCaffrey and WRs DJ Moore and Robby Anderson in prime position to rack up yards after the catch.

North Dakota State&#39;s Trey Lance
North Dakota State's Trey Lance

9. Denver Broncos – Trey Lance, QB, North Dakota State

This might seem like a hodgepodge of options at quarterback after Denver brought on Teddy Bridgewater via trade to compete with Drew Lock. But bringing the talented yet underdeveloped Lance into this dynamic might be sensible, as he could sit and learn as a rookie while the Broncos try to be competitive in 2021. If GM George Paton wants to bow out of the quarterback sweepstakes, however, he might be best served by trading back with a team eager to scoop up Lance so that he can pick up more draft assets while still positioning himself for a top defensive prospect.

10. Dallas Cowboys – Patrick Surtain II, CB, Alabama

The two sides have been linked since the draft order was first set, and it's hard to shake the sensibility of this pairing. While Surtain might not be the interception machine the Cowboys have lacked for some time, the son of former Pro Bowl cornerback Patrick Surtain has a master's level understanding of technique and coverage nuances in addition to a well-rounded physical profile.

11. New York Giants – Rashawn Slater, OT, Northwestern

Dave Gettleman just can't pass on another one of his beloved "hog mollies." While the Giants used three of last year's picks on offensive linemen, including offensive tackle Andrew Thomas with the No. 4 overall selection, Big Blue essentially has self-issued a mandate to support Daniel Jones, whose protection still isn't up to snuff. And in a division where they'll have two matchups with Chase Young every year for the foreseeable future, it doesn't hurt to have someone who's already proven himself up to the task of blocking the uber-talented Washington pass rusher.

12. Eagles (from 49ers via Dolphins) – DeVonta Smith, WR, Alabama

Whether they opt for wide receiver or cornerback, the Eagles are under pressure to get this pick right after questionable moves at both positions in recent years have left them in a bad spot. Smith can help right some of those wrongs by making life easier for Jalen Hurts with his consistent route-running and hands.

13. Los Angeles Chargers – Jaycee Horn, CB, South Carolina

Much as they might like to finish off their offensive line reclamation project, the Chargers could also be drawn to rebuilding their secondary with one of the top cornerbacks on the board. While it might be a stretch to liken Horn to Jalen Ramsey, new coach Brandon Staley no doubt would relish another well-built cornerback with explosive athleticism and fierce competitiveness after he worked with Ramsey last year as the Rams' defensive coordinator.

14. Minnesota Vikings – Alijah Vera-Tucker, G, USC

Minnesota is overdue to address its longstanding issues up front. Vera-Tucker is one of the more reliable players in this class and would help stabilize the unit for Kirk Cousins and Dalvin Cook.

15. New England Patriots – Micah Parsons, LB, Penn State

Bill Belichick is never one to turn away value in the draft, and he could strike big again here. Parsons is the premier downhill tackler in this draft, and the Patriots could pounce if they aren't intent on finding a passer.

16. Arizona Cardinals – Caleb Farley, CB, Virginia Tech

If Arizona wants to keep pace in the NFC West, it will need a top-flight cornerback to fill the void left by Patrick Peterson's departure. Farley has had a turbulent pre-draft process, including a microdiscectomy that leaves him on uncertain ground and a positive COVID-19 test that will prevent him from being in attendance in Cleveland, but he has the size and closing speed to be a ballhawk at the next level.

17. Las Vegas Raiders – Teven Jenkins, OT, Oklahoma State

After blowing up their offensive line this offseason, the Silver & Black still have a sizable hole at right tackle. A rugged run blocker, Jenkins seems to fit the bill of what Mike Mayock and Jon Gruden want up front as they look to get younger.

18. Dolphins – Jaelan Phillips, DE, Miami (Fla.)

Replenishing the pass rush seems prudent given Miami's discarding of Shaq Lawson and Kyle Van Noy. Phillips, who medically retired from football in 2018 before transferring from UCLA and reviving his career, is perhaps the most talented edge rusher in this year's class.

19. Washington Football Team – Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, LB, Notre Dame

It's easier for an off-ball linebacker to offset questions of positional value when he can cover tight ends and running backs as easily as Owusu-Koramoah can. The dynamic hybrid defender could open up new possibilities for a defense that will have to cover a lot of ground for Washington to repeat as NFC East champs.

20. Chicago Bears – Christian Darrisaw, OT, Virginia Tech

Quarterback concerns are still swirling through the Windy City, but Ryan Pace and Co. might not find an attainable option capable of stepping in with the first string right away. If Andy Dalton is to remain the starter, Darrisaw would at least help safeguard the veteran and open holes in the run game.

21. Indianapolis Colts – Kwity Paye, DE, Michigan

Unless a cornerstone left tackle is available here as a potential replacement for Anthony Castonzo, GM Chris Ballard might be inclined to try to trade back to take advantage of a pass-rushing group that's more diverse than top-heavy. Regardless of Indianapolis' slot, Paye should spark plenty of interest as a fluid but powerful edge presence with the physical tools to make huge strides in his game.

22. Tennessee Titans – Rashod Bateman, WR, Minnesota

Although Tennessee still looks like the class of the AFC South, remaining atop the division might depend on the offense's ability to stay on track after former coordinator Arthur Smith's departure. Bateman, whose clean releases and refined route-running make him one of the more trustworthy receivers in this class, could step in for Corey Davis as a reliable No. 2 target opposite A.J. Brown.

23. Jets (from Seattle Seahawks) – Greg Newsome II, CB, Northwestern

Robert Saleh doesn't have much to work with in the secondary as he tries to reverse the Jets' fortunes. GM Joe Douglas should jump at the opportunity to add Newsome, a wiry and speedy cornerback already well-versed in a Cover 3 scheme.

24. Pittsburgh Steelers – Najee Harris, RB, Alabama

Using a top pick on a running back seems like a decidedly uncharacteristic move for Pittsburgh's typically patient brain trust, especially given the work still to be done along the offensive line. Harris, however, would supply Ben Roethlisberger with someone who could alter the complexion of the attack both as a runner and receiver.

25. Jaguars (from Los Angeles Rams) – Christian Barmore, DT, Alabama

After Tyson Alualu reversed course and re-upped with the Steelers, Jacksonville is left to ponder its options on the interior of the defensive line. Though this is an underwhelming defensive tackle class, Barmore flashes immense upside in his ability to barrel into the backfield to make plays.

26. Cleveland Browns – Jamin Davis, LB, Kentucky

A breakout junior season rocketed Davis squarely into the first-round conversation. Cleveland's crew of linebackers is underwhelming, and the 6-3, 234-pound defender's coverage prowess would be a real asset to the unit.

27. Baltimore Ravens – Azeez Ojulari, OLB, Georgia

After picking up the Chiefs' first-round selection (No. 31 overall) in the Orlando Brown Jr. trade, Baltimore is well-positioned to address glaring deficiencies at both pass rusher and receiver. Ojulari compensates for his undersized build by firing off the corner and snaking around offensive tackles, and his refined set of pass-rush moves should help him become an early contributor.

28. New Orleans Saints – Asante Samuel Jr., CB, Florida State

Despite potentially being out of range for the top four cornerbacks, New Orleans still should have several options to address its most glaring need. Samuel is instinctive and savvy enough to stay on top of receivers and make plays on any pass thrown his way.

29. Green Bay Packers – Zaven Collins, LB, Tulsa

Yes, receiver has to be somewhere atop Green Bay's priority list for the draft, especially since none of the current wideouts on the roster are under contract for 2022. But Collins would add a much-needed dose of athleticism and coverage prowess, helping the defense avoid breakdowns in key spots.

30. Buffalo Bills – Joe Tryon, DE, Washington

Jerry Hughes will be 33 when the season starts and Mario Addison will be 34. Keeping both fresh and adding a bullying pass rusher in Tryon should be a top consideration for Buffalo.

31. Ravens (from Kansas City Chiefs) – Elijah Moore, WR, Ole Miss

Though GM Eric DeCosta pushed back on the public perception that his team's receiving corps isn't up to snuff, he might be taking a different tack once he sees the pass catchers available with the second of his first-round selections. Moore can aid Lamar Jackson with his penchant for getting open quickly on underneath routes while still forcing defenses to respect his deep speed.

32. Tampa Bay Buccaneers – Gregory Rousseau, DE, Miami (Fla.)

No other team is situated quite as well to invest for the long term as the defending champions, who return all 22 starters. The 6-7, 266-pound Rousseau is still learning how to beat blockers with more than merely his length and motor, but he can spell William Gholston and Ndamukong Suh while learning from the veterans, who are both scheduled to be free agents after this year.

Follow Michael Middlehurst-Schwartz on Twitter @MikeMSchwartz.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: NFL mock draft: Justin Fields, Trey Lance piece QB puzzle together

    If you think Trey Lance is going to slide down the board on Thursday, then you'll want to take a look at this NFL Draft prop bet.

    It's generally accepted that Trevor Lawrence of Clemson and Zach Wilson of BYU will be the first two selections of the 2021 NFL draft. Then the drama starts.

    Klassen's First-Round Mock Draft

Derrik Klassen drops his final first-round mock draft of the 2021 cycle.

    This year’s top prospects are about to enter the professional ranks. We assess the best young players coming out of college as Thursday’s first round looms Trevor Lawrence is far ahead of the competition in this year’s NFL draft. Photograph: Ross D Franklin/AP Editor’s note: the list below is the players we believe teams will draft rather than who we think they should draft. 1) Jacksonville Jaguars Pick: Trevor Lawrence, quarterback, Clemson. The Jaguars cannot miss with Lawrence. He dominated from minute one as a freshman through to the end of his junior year and is seen as one of the most promising quarterbacks ever. He hits all three levels accurately, has a delicate touch and can keep a defense off balance with his running. Lawrence should be the face of Jacksonville’s franchise for a decade or more. 2) New York JetsPick: Zach Wilson, quarterback, BYU. Another dead cert is Wilson receiving New York’s crown of thorns. Incredible in his final season for BYU, he delivered the highest grade from a college passer ever recorded by Pro Football Focus, beating marks set by Baker Mayfield and Kyler Murray. His improvisational talent (much like his namesake in Seattle) makes him a great fit for Jets head coach Robert Saleh as there will be teething problems. Wilson will need more help in protection and weapons than his predecessor to flourish, but GM Joe Douglas appears to (maybe) have figured that problem out after a promising free agency. 3) San Francisco 49ers (from Houston, via Miami)Pick: Mac Jones, quarterback, Alabama. GM John Lynch has put faith in head coach Kyle Shanahan to find the team’s next franchise quarterback after moving up to move on from Jimmy Garoppolo. They should go for Justin Fields but toasting Clemson with broken ribs in the college playoff semi-finals seems to have been overlooked because of (unfounded) questions about work ethic. Not the greatest of looks, but back to Jones. What he lacks in flashy big throws he makes up for with supreme decision-making and pinpoint accuracy. Sounds better than Jimmy G already. 4) Atlanta FalconsPick: Trey Lance, quarterback, North Dakota State. The Falcons start planning for the post-Matt Ryan era. Ryan turns 36 in May and with Matt Schaub finally gone, Lance can immediately step in as his backup. The Falcons can nab the best running QB in the class – and he has a huge, if sometimes inaccurate, arm. 5) Cincinnati BengalsPick: Penei Sewell, offensive tackle, Oregon. Cincinnati may consider upgrading their gossamer-thin o-line so that Joe Burrow doesn’t need to run for his life every time he drops back. Sewell should give his QB some room to work. He allowed only 15 pressures on 706 blocking attempts in college and, helpfully for the Bengals’ mediocre running game, he is a master at breaking open lanes too. 6) Miami Dolphins (from Philadelphia) Pick: Kyle Pitts, tight end, Florida. Miami pick up a premium offensive weapon. A supreme playmaker, the comparisons with George Kittle and Travis Kelce will worry the AFC East if he lands with the Dolphins. Should kick on QB Tua Tagovailoa’s development too. 7) Detroit LionsPick: Ja’Marr Chase, wide receiver, LSU. The cupboard is bare at receiver (and everywhere else) for the Lions after losing Kenny Golladay and Marvin Jones in free agency. The Lions take the best on the board in Chase. The receiver’s pace and ability to create late separation should give Jared Goff a better chance of picking up a few wins while Detroit’s rebuild continues into next season. 8) Carolina PanthersPick: Devonta Smith, wide receiver, Alabama. Heisman winner Smith is the tonic Sam Darnold needs to make an instant splash in Carolina (I still believe, Sam). A daunting Panthers offense could be in the making with Christian McCaffrey and DJ Moore around too. 9) Denver Broncos Pick: Justin Fields, quarterback, Ohio State. The mission to replace Peyton Manning is finally over, five long Brock Osweiler nightmare-laced years forgotten. Fields mercifully falls in Denver’s lap after being unfairly pegged to flame out like fellow Buckeye Dwayne Haskins. He will do anything but. 10) Dallas CowboysPick: Patrick Surtain, cornerback, Alabama. Dallas need urgent help at cornerback. Surtain is a solid bet after putting up three years of efficient production for Alabama and fits Dan Quinn’s hybrid 4-3 scheme. 11) New York GiantsPick: Kwity Paye, edge rusher, Michigan. The G-men were surprisingly stout against the run last season but struggled against the pass. Paye has great quickness and strength, perfect tools for creating quarterback pressure or setting the edge. 12) Philadelphia Eagles (from San Francisco, via Miami)Pick: Jaylen Waddle, wide receiver, Alabama. The veterans have flown the coop, while JJ Arcega-Whiteside and Jalen Reagor appear unfortunate busts, so receiver talent is top of the agenda. Waddle’s explosive speed will stretch the field adding a deep threat for Jalen Hurts or living statue Joe Flacco. 13) Los Angeles ChargersPick: Christian Darrisaw, offensive tackle, Virginia Tech. LA have their quarterback but need one final piece on their revamped offensive line. Incumbent left tackle Trey Pipkins was fifth in missed blocks in 2020 while 6ft 5in, 322lb Darrisaw only coughed up six in 293 attempts last season. Justin Herbert, MVP? 14) Minnesota VikingsPick: Rashawn Slater, offensive tackle, Northwestern. Kirk Cousins needs help: an average of three sacks a game punished their quarterback last season. The Vikings’ best bet is Slater. Five pressures allowed in 11 starts in the Big Ten should help keep Cousins from being acquainted with the ground quite so often. 15) New England PatriotsPick: Christian Barmore, defensive tackle, Alabama. Unless New England trade up, or have Jimmy G on their radar, the sensible pick is adding a stud on the interior to bring back the trademark fire on defense. Barmore is an elite pass rusher and run stuffer, a Belichickian dream. 16) Arizona CardinalsPick: Jaycee Horn, cornerback, Virginia Tech. The Cardinals waved goodbye to their starting corner pairing so they reach for Horn. A fierce defender in man coverage who can be a shutdown starter from the off in Arizona. 17) Las Vegas Raiders Micah Parsons could be chasing Patrick Mahomes for years to come. Photograph: Barry Reeger/AP Pick: Micah Parsons, linebacker, Penn State. The Raiders might need more help on the o-line but Parsons is too good to pass on. Electric in stopping the run and rushing the passer. Patrick Mahomes may not quake in his cleats but some help stopping him regularly dropping 35 points on you feels the right option. 18) Miami DolphinsPick: Teven Jenkins, offensive tackle, Oklahoma State. Miami keep building for Tagovailoa. Confidence was in short supply for their rookie, and he will benefit from greater trust in his protection with Jenkins holding the fort. Should start from week one, an outstanding, brutal pass and run blocker. 19) WashingtonPick: Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, linebacker, Notre Dame. Washington might be tempted by a left tackle but Owusu-Koramoah’s ability to improve Ron Rivera’s already nasty defense could keep the cupcake NFC East locked up for another year. Frequently lined up in the slot for Notre Dame, versatility is his strong suit. 20) Chicago BearsPick: Trevon Moehrig, safety, TCU. The Bears backfield could be a dangerous place to visit with the addition of Moehrig. He excels in the slot and at free safety while doing his best work as part of a tandem, so working with 2018 All-Pro Eddie Jackson bodes well. 21) Indianapolis ColtsPick: Jaelan Phillips, edge rusher, Miami. The Colts could use a partner for DeForest Buckner. Phillips has an alarming injury history but his knack of breezing past offensive lineman is unique in this class. A risk but with potential for huge reward. 22) Tennessee TitansPick: Rashod Bateman, wide receiver, Minnesota. Bateman can swing to Ryan Tannehill’s rescue out wide or in the slot. He was knocked for a lack of athleticism, but the Titans will benefit from the draft cognoscenti’s lack of empathy regarding a brutal bout of Covid for the receiver that left Bateman bedridden for two weeks and 10lbs lighter. 23) New York Jets (from Seattle)Pick: Gregory Rousseau, edge rusher, Miami. Rousseau is boom or bust but Robert Saleh’s defense needs talent on the edge to succeed. There is a small sample size of his work to assess after he was injured as a freshman and then opted out due to Covid concerns. But Rousseau led the ACC in sacks and tackles for a loss in 13 games back in 2019. 24) Pittsburgh SteelersPick: Alijah Vera-Tucker, offensive tackle, USC. Pittsburgh’s offensive line needs major surgery to get the running game going again. Vera-Tucker can play both guard and tackle while specialising in run blocking. Perfect … if they can find another Le’Veon Bell in round two. 25) Jacksonville Jaguars (from LA Rams)Pick: Elijah Moore, wide receiver, Ole Miss. They have their star quarterback but Lawrence needs targets. Moore fits the bill as a receiver with speed who excels in the slot and has the often overlooked skill of slipping those in pursuit. 26) Cleveland BrownsPick: Jamin Davis, linebacker, Kentucky. Davis finds a new home in Cleveland. A likely starter come September considering the Browns’ talent-lite linebacking crew. Davis chases runners down with ease and can play on the inside or outside. 27) Baltimore RavensPick: Azeez Ojulari, edge rusher, Georgia. Ojulari is undersized but as fast as lightning with sublime technique. If he hits the gym in Baltimore he has a host of veterans to learn from while bolstering their pass rush. 28) New Orleans Saints Terrace Marshall Jr could remain in Louisiana and join the Saints. Photograph: Brett Duke/AP Pick: Terrace Marshall Jr, wide receiver, LSU. Marshall would be a great asset if New Orleans take the Jameis Winston route at quarterback. A downfield threat who catches contested balls with ease. 29) Green Bay PackersPick: Greg Newsome, cornerback, Northwestern. The Packers have no glaring holes in the roster but Newsome would be a great partner for second-team All-Pro Jaire Alexander. Airtight coverage will leave receivers in the NFC North gasping for air. 30) Buffalo BillsPick: Carlos Basham Jr, edge rusher, Wake Forest. Buffalo’s pass rush needs a refresh with Jerry Hughes and Mario Addison into their 30s. Basham is an explosive 285lb force of nature who any tackle will hate blocking. A positive coronavirus test cut his final year short but he should slot straight into the Bills’ rotation on defense. 31) Baltimore Ravens (from Kansas City)Pick: Jayson Oweh, edge rusher, Penn State. Oweh’s technique is not perfect but his unbelievable athletic ability balances his deficiencies somewhat. A roll of the dice and another defensive talent to help drive a deep playoff run. 32) Tampa Bay BuccaneersPick: Levi Onwuzurike, defensive tackle, Washington. The Bucs need defensive depth. Onwuzurike as an understudy to Vita Vea fits the bill. There are few better to show the rookie how to wreak havoc from the inside.

    The San Francisco 49ers snag Trey Lance and Kelvin Joseph in a two-round Draft Wire mock.

    Froton's First Round NFL Mock Draft

Eric Froton predicts how he thinks the first round of the upcoming 2021 NFL Draft will play out.

    John Daigle unveils his final mock draft ahead of the 2021 NFL Draft.

    Here's the updated order for all seven rounds and 259 picks.

    Chris Simms shares his final mock draft for the 2021 NFL Draft with Justin Fields taking a surprising tumble and Alabama prospects dominating Day 1.

    Our list of the top 100 overall prospects in the 2021 NFL draft is now complete. Please welcome these seven new members to the party.

    Draft Wire editor Luke Easterling makes his bold predictions for the first round of the 2021 NFL draft

    If the Niners are going to trade Garoppolo, they reportedly want to be blown away by the offer.

    All the information you need to get ready for the 2021 NFL draft on Thursday as the Jacksonville Jaguars own the No. 1 overall pick.

    Our final mock for the 2021 NFL draft is in the books. See where the five first-round quarterbacks ended up.

    Philadelphia Eagles working to trade up ahead of the Dallas Cowboys

    Andy Behrens is joined by NBC Sports Edge's Thor Nystrom to talk about the Julio Jones rumors, the first round QBs, and the running back shooting up draft boards.

    We're nearly at the end of our countdown of the top 100 prospects in the 2021 NFL draft. No. 4 overall has the look of a future WR1.

    Lance’s character, personality and football IQ have emerged as strengths to the teams that have studied him. Is it enough for the Niners to pull the trigger?

    The draft is likely the biggest planned outdoor gathering since COVID shut things down, which should have the entire country feeling hopeful.

    2021 NFL draft: Giants' final mock round-up

A compilation of the final mocks for the New York Giants ahead of the 2021 NFL draft, which begins on Thursday night.