NFL Mock Draft 2021: ESPN’s McShay sends Micah Parsons, Rashod Bateman to Eagles

Todd McShay has Eagles pulling off strong 1-2 punch in latest mock originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

In his first mock draft since the Eagles’ trade-down to No. 12, ESPN’s Todd McShay has the Eagles taking a stud linebacker in the first round and following it up with a receiver in the second.

Here are McShay’s latest picks for the Eagles:

12. Micah Parsons, LB, Penn State

37. Rashod Bateman, WR, Minnesota

This would be interesting, but based on the way the board went before the Eagles’ pick at 12 in McShay’s mock, it was very possible that Parsons was simply the best player available. McShay had the top three receivers (Ja’Marr Chase, DeVonta Smith, Jaylen Waddle) and the top two corners (Patrick Surtain II, Jaycee Horn) off the board in the first 11 picks.

But at least Chase and Kyle Pitts went 4-5, which means the Eagles wouldn’t have been able to land either even if they stayed at No. 6.

Here’s a recap of McShay’s picks in the mock before the Eagles at 12:

1. Jaguars: Trevor Lawrence, QB, Clemson

2. Jets: Zach Wilson, QB, BYU

3. 49ers: Mac Jones, QB, Alabama

4. Falcons: Kyle Pitts, TE, Florida

5. Bengals: Ja’Marr Chase, WR, LSU

6. Dolphins: DeVonta Smith, WR, Alabama

7. Panthers (trade up): Trey Lance, QB, North Dakota State

8. Lions: (trade down): Jaylen Waddle, WR, Alabama

9. Broncos: Patrick Surtain II, CB, Alabama

10. Cowboys: Jaycee Horn, CB, South Carolina

11. Patriots (trade up): Justin Fields, QB, Ohio State

So based on the way those picks went, the Eagles’ realistic options would be Parsons, Penei Sewell, Rashawn Slater, Caleb Farley and Kwity Paye, among others.

It’s very possible that Parsons is the best player available and it would certainly fit a need. But this is also the moment where we are required to point out that the Eagles haven’t drafted an off-ball linebacker in the first round since 1979 when they took Jerry Robinson from UCLA.

Even if the top three receivers aren’t gone by 12, there’s a chance the Eagles could still choose a defensive player and then come back to get a skill guy with the No. 37 pick (or a modest trade up). That’s a possibility Reuben Frank explored earlier this week.

While fans are clamoring for another skill player, landing a guy like Bateman in the second round would be quite a steal.

The Minnesota receiver is projected to be a first-round pick. According to NFLMockDraftDatabase.com, Bateman is a first-rounder in over 70% of mock drafts.

But every year there end up being around 40 players who folks think will go in the first round and they obviously can’t all be first-round picks.

Bateman (6-0, 190) reportedly ran a 4.39 at his pro day on Thursday and he’s an intriguing prospect.

Rashod Bateman’s Pro Day measurements:



🏈 Height: 6' 0 3/8"

🏈 Weight: 190

🏈 Hand: 9 1/2"

🏈 Wingspan: 76 1/2"

🏈 40-yard dash: 4.39



Learn more about Bateman in PFF’s updated draft guide ⤵️https://t.co/Q405xI6n9G pic.twitter.com/P4wCLTsyLQ — PFF (@PFF) April 1, 2021

So if the Eagles were to pull off a 1-2 punch like this in the draft, it might ease the pain of moving back from 6 to 12.

