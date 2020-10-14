NFL Mock Draft 2021 5.0: Trevor Lawrence falls to No. 2, New York team passes

Michael Allardyce

NFL Mock Draft 2021 5.0: Trevor Lawrence falls to No. 2!?! originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

To the world, Trevor Lawrence is a slam-dunk, No. 1 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft. The two New York teams are atop the draft board both recently drafted and inserted first-round picks at quarterback, the Giants with Daniel Jones and Jets with Sam Darnold.

And one of them passes on Lawrence, a generational talent.

But which New York team passes on him.

And what team lands Lawrence to be the heir to their aging star quarterback?

