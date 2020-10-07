NFL Mock Draft 2021 4.0: Saints draft Drew Brees' replacement originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Everyone knows Trevor Lawrence goes No. 1, and there are plenty of winless teams in the running for the Clemson quarterback.

But there are other teams looking for long-term answers at quarterback. The CHicago Bears, the Indianapolis Colts, the New England Patriots, and the New Orleans Saints, to name a few.

A late-first round run on quarterbacks sees several passers go in consecutive picks.

And the New Orleans Saints are in the mix of that, according to Glynn Morgan, who has Drew Brees' replacement heading to the Big Easy.