NFL mock draft 2020 roundup 4.0: Plenty of Eagles options at WR

I didn't plan on this but it's not that surprising either.

In this latest 2020 mock draft roundup, you'll notice there's a common theme for every Eagles' pick at No. 21. They're all receivers. All five.

With the team's situation at receiver, they clearly need to upgrade and it just so happens that this is a pretty good class for receivers. There are six or seven likely to go in the first round, so there's a legitimate shot the Eagles will take one of them at No. 21.

In the modern era, the Eagles have taken a receiver five times in the first round and four of them were taken around where they'll pick this spring.

2015: Nelson Agholor (20)

2009: Jeremy Maclin (19)

2001: Freddie Mitchell (25)

1984: Kenny Jackson (4)

1982: Mike Quick (20)









Here are some options for the Eagles in a couple months:

The Draft Network, Benjamin Solak

Laviska Shenault Jr., WR, Colorado

What they said: It's no secret that I'm a big Laviska Shenault fan, but the bigger secret in Philadelphia is that it may have exactly zero 2021 starting receivers from its current 2020 roster. With rookie JJ Arcega-Whiteside struggling to find the field, Alshon Jeffery looking like an eventual cap casualty once his figure goes down and DeSean Jackson yet to prove he's back healthy, the receiving corps needs an overhaul something fierce.

Enter Shenault, who can line up anywhere and win with a simple route tree early given his dominant athletic ability and quality hands away from his frame. He makes a lot of sense as well if Jeffery and Jackson are healthy. Shenault can win as an underneath player whose best trait is his yards-after-catch ability. That's where Shenault is truly dominant.

My take on Shenault: I agree with Ben that Shenault (6-2, 220) would make a ton of sense for the Eagles. His college production wasn't off the charts but I think that will matter less to the Eagles this time around. And if Shenault goes to the combine and shows off his speed and athleticism, I will have seen enough. He's a versatile player who could become a dynamic playmaker in the NFL, so he certainly checks off all the boxes.

Solak has Shenault as the fourth receiver off the board after CeeDee Lamb (13th), Henry Ruggs III (15th), Jerry Jeudy (19th). Tee Higgins is still available here but I kind of agree that Shenault would be a more exciting pick.

CBS Sports, Chris Trapasso

Tee Higgins, WR, Clemson

Here's what they said: Higgins is there for Philadelphia. Marvelous situation for Carson Wentz. Higgins has otherworldly ball skills and deceptive long speed.

My take on Higgins: About a month into mock draft season, it seems like Higgins has been the most common pick for the Eagles. At 6-4, 215, Higgins is a different player than Sheanault and is coming off back-to-back 59-catch seasons. Let's see what Higgins does in the 40 at the combine - I think that number will matter.

In this mock draft, Higgins is the fifth receiver selected after Lamb (8th), Ruggs III (11th), Jeudy (13th) and Shenault Jr. (18th). TCU's Jalen Reagor goes at 24.

CBS Sports, R.J. White

Henry Ruggs III, WR, Alabama

Here's what they said: Ruggs certainly could go much higher than this, but if he's available, he'll bring the dynamic presence the Eagles sorely lacked last year when DeSean Jackson, who is 33, missed most of last season with an injury.

My take on Ruggs: I fully expect Ruggs III (6-0, 190) to be long gone by the time the Eagles pick at 21 but there are surprises every year, so I won't sit here and say there's no chance. I do think that with the talent at receiver in this class, there will likely be more than two in the top 20. To put it simply with Ruggs: the Eagles need speed and no one has more speed than him.

White has just two receivers - Lamb (12th) and Jeudy (13th) - going before Ruggs.

The San Diego Union-Tribune, Eddie Brown

CeeDee Lamb, WR, Oklahoma

Here's what they said: The Eagles wide receiver corps is in shambles. The inconsistent Nelson Agholor faces free agency while DeSean Jackson isn't getting any younger (or healthier). Lamb has elite hands and ball skills (he's special with the ball in the air). He can also contribute as a blocker.

My take on Lamb: I think this is the first time I have seen Lamb (6-2, 189) mocked to the Eagles and that's mostly because he's usually off the board long before this. Same situation with Ruggs - I guess there's an outside chance Lamb could be available, but I doubt it.

For reference, the other four mock drafts we're looking at today had Lamb off the board on average at 11.5. So his falling to 21 seems unlikely … at least for now.

Yahoo Sports, Eric Edholm

Brandon Aiyuk, WR, Arizona State

Here's what they said: The need for (receiver) speed is real. I thought about a corner here, with the Eagles smelling a possible run at that position. But I believe they could be smitten with the vertical ability of Aiyuk, who also earned the apt nickname of "Ai-YAC."

My take on Aiyuk: It's an interesting name and among the guys mocked to the Eagles, Aiyuk (6-1, 206) is probably the name you're least familiar with. He has speed and is a big YAC guy, so he would certainly seem to fit a need. He has traits to possibly become a dynamic play-maker but 21 might be too early.

Opinions are clearly split on him. Trapasso and White had him at 26 and 24, respectively, while Solak and Brown had Aiyuk in the second round at No. 54 and 56.

