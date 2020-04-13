NFL mock draft 2020 roundup 8.0: A couple trade-up possibilities

We're a little over a week from the start of the 2020 NFL draft and that's pretty exciting.

In a world where sports have pretty much been completely shut down, the idea of having a major event like this - in any form - is something to look forward to.

Over the last few months, the most popular position for the Eagles with the 21st pick has understandably been receiver. But that doesn't mean they're going to draft one. And there's not even a guarantee they stay at No. 21.

Both of those scenarios come up in the latest mock draft roundup:

NFL.com, Daniel Jeremiah

Kenneth Murray, LB, Oklahoma

What they said: The Eagles need to add receivers, but they can afford to wait a round or two. Murray would give them a dynamic playmaker in the middle of their defense.

My take: While it might seem unlikely the Eagles will use their first-round pick on an inside linebacker for the first time in 40 years, Jeremiah knows that too. He scouted with the Eagles and understand the history. So his explanation of why he picked Murray was that he was a "clean" pick. More on that here. I agree that Murray would be very good in this defense and I think it would be a fine pick - I like him and Patrick Queen - but I just don't see it happening. Howie Roseman doesn't put as much value into the position as other teams.

The Athletic, Dane Brugler

Kenneth Murray, LB, Oklahoma

What they said: Under Howie Roseman, the Eagles traditionally draft the best player available at a position of relative need in the first round and Murray fits that criteria. He can be late to sort at times, but his play speed and competitive energy will quickly make him a fan favorite in Philadelphia.

1 (21) LB Kenneth Murray, Oklahoma

2 (53) WR Jalen Reagor, TCU

3 (103) CB Reggie Robinson, Tulsa

4 (127) RB AJ Dillon, Boston College

4 (145) S Geno Stone, Iowa

4 (146) WR James Proche, SMU

5 (168) EDGE Derrek Tuszka, North Dakota State

6 (190) LB Kamal Martin, Minnesota















Story continues

My take: First of all, Brugler does a complete mock draft every year and knowing how difficult it is to crank out first-round mock drafts with thought, what he's able to do every year is very impressive. A quick look at his eight picks for the Eagles, make plenty of sense positionally. A couple receivers, a couple DBs, a couple linebackers and an edge player. The absence of an OL is certainly notable. But getting a player of Reagor's caliber in the second round would allow the Eagles to take a different position in the first. Adding a DE in the fifth seems a tad late for my liking, but overall this is a solid draft for the Eagles.

CBS Sports, Josh Edwards

Trade up to 14: CeeDee Lamb, WR, Oklahoma

What they said: Philadelphia watches as the draft's arguable top receiver slides down the board. They take matters into their own hands by moving up. The deal is No. 21, No. 53 and a future 7th round pick in exchange for No. 14, No. 117 and No. 161.

My take: In this mock draft, Jerry Jeudy and Henry Ruggs III come off the board at 12 and 13, so this is a chance for the Eagles to get the third of the group and arguably the best player of the bunch. It's also worth noting that in this mock, the 20th selection ended up being Justin Jefferson, so he wouldn't have been available at 21.

If the Eagles fall in love with Lamb, a trade like this would be logical. Losing the 53rd pick hurts but if they think Lamb considerably better than the next best option - heck, they might think he's the top receiver in the draft - you can live with giving up the second-round pick to get him. Lamb would be a Day 1 starter and would replace Alshon Jeffery at the "X" position for the Eagles.

SB Nation, Dan Kadar

Justin Jefferson, WR, LSU

What they said: If they wanted, the Eagles probably could have gone after free agent receivers Robby Anderson, Randall Cobb, Breshad Perriman, or Emmanuel Sanders. But they didn't and all four signed elsewhere. That leaves the Eagles to the draft, and potentially Jefferson. He had 111 receptions for LSU last season, and anything close to that production in the NFL would be well worth the 21st pick.

My take: I didn't include a bunch of mock drafts that have the Eagles taking Jefferson, but know there are a lot of mock drafts that have the Eagles taking Jefferson. That has become the most popular pick for the Eagles since the combine and it would be a fine pick. Jefferson is a good receiver and I don't care too much that his best spot will likely be in the slot as a pro; he can make a major difference inside in the NFL.

SI.com, Dr. Roto

Denzel Mims, Baylor, WR, Baylor

What they said: Mims has shot up everyone's radar with his impressive run blocking ability. His ability to run various routes will endear him to Carson Wentz.

My take: Another popular once recently. Mims wowed at the combine but I think he has a lower floor with a potentially higher ceiling. I definitely think he needs more polish as a route runner but Mims (6-3, 207) has all the physical tools to be a good outside threat at the next level.

SI.com, Conor Orr

Trade up to 13: Henry Ruggs III, WR, Alabama

What they said: With multiple fourth-round picks and some flexibility prior to that, the Eagles make an ideal trade partner for the 49ers, who could be looking to get more cracks at the top 100. The Eagles, meanwhile, may want to grab their man before the run on premium wide receiver talent dries up. Ruggs's incredible speed gives the Eagles exactly what they were missing a year ago.

My take: This is similar to the other trade scenario for Lamb but this one has the Eagles trading to 13 instead of 14. In this mock draft, Ruggs is the third receiver off the board and Justin Jefferson goes two picks later to the Broncos. The 49ers have two picks in the first round but none from Rounds 2-4, so I understand the idea about them wanting to trade back to recoup some more picks. And, again, if the Eagles identify that Ruggs is their guy and there's a steep drop-off before Jefferson or Mims or Reagor or whoever else, then trading up for a receiver works.

Subscribe and rate the Eagle Eye podcast:

Apple Podcasts / Google Play / Stitcher / Spotify / Art19



Click here to download the MyTeams App by NBC Sports! Receive comprehensive coverage of your teams and stream the Flyers, Sixers and Phillies games easily on your device.

More on the Eagles

NFL mock draft 2020 roundup 8.0: A couple trade-up possibilities originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia