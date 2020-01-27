NFL mock draft 2020 roundup 3.0: Some heavy hitters weigh in

The Senior Bowl is over and the next big event in the pre-draft process will be the combine in Indianapolis that begins in less than a month.

That's when the pre-draft season will kick into high gear.

But we've already seen dozens of first-round mock drafts with different possibilities for the Eagles with that 21st pick. Here are a few more, starting with a couple mock drafts from heavy hitters in the industry:

Scroll to continue with content Ad

ESPN, Mel Kiper Jr.

Tee Higgins, WR, Clemson

What they said: Philadelphia has to upgrade at wide receiver - its two top pass-catchers in 2019 were tight ends Zach Ertz and Dallas Goedert - and the depth and talent in this class could set up perfectly for the Eagles to have several options here. At 6-foot-4, Higgins is the biggest wideout of the first-round talents, a jump-ball specialist and touchdown machine (25 the past two seasons). He's not super explosive like Lamb, Jeudy or Ruggs, but he'll box out cornerbacks in the red zone and pick up first downs, not unlike Alshon Jeffery, who struggled to stay on the field this season. The Eagles would have liked more from second-round pick J.J. Arcega-Whiteside in Year 1, and I still like his upside, but Higgins has No. 1 receiver talent. As is always the case for Philadelphia, this is another spot to watch for an edge rusher.

My take on Higgins: Higgins has been the most popular pick in these early mock drafts for the Eagles and it's easy to understand why. He's a solid, do-it-all receiver who had a very good college career. It's worth noting that Kiper has Higgins as the fourth receiver off the board, after CeeDee Lamb (12), Jerry Jeudy (13) and Henry Ruggs III (15). In other years, I'd imagine a player like Higgins would go earlier but this is a really good receiver class. He has an impressive size/speed combination and getting him at 21 would probably make most fans pretty happy.



NFL.com, Daniel Jeremiah





Story continues

Henry Ruggs III, WR, Alabama

What they said: Speed! The Eagles are focused on getting faster this offseason, and Ruggs is the most explosive player in the draft.

SI.com, Kevin Hanson

Henry Ruggs III, WR, Alabama

What they said: Given the depth at receiver in this year's draft class, one of the best in recent memory, it's possible some of them get pushed down a bit. A top-12 prospect on my big board, Ruggs would provide the Eagles with the vertical element their passing attack has lacked. A legitimate threat to the NFL combine's 40-yard dash record, Ruggs scored on one of four touches over his collegiate career.

My take on Ruggs III: I'm not very convinced Ruggs will be on the board when the Eagles pick at 21 but if he is, this would be an exciting selection. It's worth noting that Jeremiah used to work in the Eagles' front office and his expectation is that the Eagles will focus on getting faster this offseason; that should be an obvious goal. And Ruggs would certainly help with that.

In recent years when Joe Douglas was around, the Eagles really prioritized college productivity. But at his year-end press conference, Howie Roseman noted that some of the receivers who had good rookie seasons in 2019 didn't have incredible college production. So when we look at Ruggs' stats, they're not as impressive as some of the other receivers in this class:

2018: 46 catches, 741 yards (16.1), 11 touchdowns



2019: 40 catches, 746 yards (18.7) 7 touchdowns





That is something that might have mattered more to the Eagles in years past. Not sure they'll care as much this time around.

CBS Sports, Ryan Wilson

Terrell Lewis, Edge, Alabama

What they said: Brandon Graham and Vinny Curry were the Eagles' two most efficient pass rushers, according to PFF, but Graham is 31 and Curry appears headed for free agency. Lewis was able to stay healthy in 2019 after suffering injuries in the two previous seasons and he looked pretty good. He looked even better at the Senior Bowl last week, and that will only help his draft stock.

My take on Lewis: It's probably never a crazy idea to mock a lineman to the Eagles in the first round. Since 2010, the Eagles have had nine first-round picks and seven of them have been used on the OL or DL (four of those seven on DL). The Eagles will return Graham and Barnett as their starters in 2020 but Graham is on the wrong side of 30 and Barnett hasn't developed into a star. Perhaps they will look for some edge help in Round 1. The part of Wilson's mock draft I'm having a hard time with is that Ruggs comes off the board with the next pick at 22. If that happened, Eagles fans wouldn't be very happy.

Baltimore Sun, C.J. Doon

Grant Delpit, S, LSU

What they said: With DeSean Jackson and Alshon Jeffery returning from injury, the need for a wide receiver isn't as strong as the need for help in the secondary. Delpit was hit-and-miss in 2019, but his coverage skills would be a welcome addition to a beleaguered group of defenders.

My take on Delpit: I really like Delpit and in my first mock draft last week, I had him going to the Eagles too. Safety might not be as pressing a need as receiver or cornerback but it's an important position in the Eagles' defense and one in question right now. In my mock, I had the top four receivers off the board, which left the Eagles in a position to take BPA and Delpit was that for me. But in this mock draft, Higgins is still available and he goes to the Bills at 22. Again, another situation that probably wouldn't make Eagles fans very happy.

Click here to download the MyTeams App by NBC Sports! Receive comprehensive coverage of your teams and stream the Flyers, Sixers and Phillies games easily on your device.

More on the Eagles

NFL mock draft 2020 roundup 3.0: Some heavy hitters weigh in originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia