NFL mock draft 2020 roundup 2.0: Some new names linked to Eagles

As the football world takes over Mobile, Alabama, this week for Senior Bowl, we're now in full mock draft season.

We still have months before the 2020 draft but that hasn't stopped the internet from doing what it does best: mock drafts!

Here's the latest roundup of possibilities for the Eagles with the 21st pick in April:

NBC Sports Washington, Tyler Roman

Xavier McKinney, CB, Alabama

What they said: It's no secret that the Eagles had one of the worst secondaries in the league this year, so it would make sense to rectify it this off-season. McKinney is a versatile chess piece for a team that really needs talent on the backend. McKinney can cover the slot and hold his own against the run, he's the prototypical safety prospect for today's NFL.

CBS Sports, Ryan Wilson

Xavier McKinney, CB, Alabama

What they said: 32-year-old safety Malcolm Jenkins would like a new deal and Rodney McLoud could be headed for free agency. The Eagles would love to upgrade the cornerback position but three of the top CBs are already off the board. McKinney is a top-flight safety, and could possibly emerge as the top safety in the class by draft night.

My take on McKinney: The Eagles definitely need help at the cornerback position. Their two starters from 2019 (Ronald Darby and Jalen Mills) are both set to become free agents in March and it's not exactly like the Eagles have a bunch of talent waiting in the wings. But they might need safeties too. Malcolm Jenkins said he won't play on his current contract and Rodney McLeod is going to be a free agent.

I listed McKinney as a cornerback because both Wilson and Roman did, but he's really more of a versatile safety who can play everywhere. McKinney is an impressive athlete and the Eagles could plug and play him at a few different spots. In some ways, it's hard not to see similarities to former Alabama DB Minkah Fitzpatrick because of the versatility. And we've seen how Jim Schwartz has been able to use Malcolm Jenkins over the last few years. I think this would be a solid pick.

San Diego Union-Tribune, Eddie Brown

Tee Higgins, WR, Clemson

What they said: The Eagles wide receiver corps is in shambles. The inconsistent Nelson Agholor faces free agency while DeSean Jackson isn't getting any younger (or healthier). Higgins is a big-play machine with elite size (6-foot-4, 200 pounds) and speed. He has an "above the rim" mentality as a former basketball player and would be a steal this low in the first round.

SB Nation, Dan Kadar

Tee Higgins, WR, Clemson

What they said: Higgins may have only had three receptions in Monday night's national title game, but he still profiles as a No. 1 receiver option in the NFL. As the season wore on, it was obvious that the Eagles need weapons on offense. A receiver like Higgins should be the first of a few added in this draft.

My take on Higgins: He's been the most popular name mocked to the Eagles in the early mock draft season. It's obvious the Eagles need receiver help and there are plenty in this draft, especially in the first round. We'll probably see at least a half dozen receivers go in the first round and Higgins is likely going to be one of them.

Higgins is big and fast. He really does have a good size/speed combo and there's a lot to like about him. He's coming off a great junior season when he had 59 catches for 1,167 yards (19.8) and 13 touchdowns. That's great production, which used to really matter for the Eagles when Joe Douglas was here. But at his year-end press conference, Howie Roseman noted that production doesn't always translate and there were successful rookie receivers who weren't as productive in college. That doesn't mean production at the college level is a bad thing, but it's maybe not as important for the Eagles this time around.

USA Today, Luke Easterling

Kristian Fulton, CB, LSU

My take on Fulton: There were no explanations in this mock draft but we don't need an explanation of why the Eagles need cornerbacks. They desperately need help at that position. And Fulton is a really good one. He has the potential to be a great man corner in the NFL and he's coming from a school that has produced a ton of great DBs. He had just two interceptions in his time at LSU, which is noteworthy because he doesn't appear to be a ballhawk. But he can cover. And the Eagles need guys who can cover.

