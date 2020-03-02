NFL mock draft 2020 roundup 5.0: The post-combine edition

Last week, I joined the rest of the NFL world for another fun-filled few days in Indianapolis at the annual scouting combine.

But I'm back in Philly now, which means we're getting closer to the draft in April.

Every year, the events in Indianapolis shape the offseason and definitely change the way we all view the draft.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

So let's take a look at several post-combine mocks and figure out how we like the picks for the Eagles:

CBS Sports, Ryan Wilson

Henry Ruggs III, WR, Alabama

What they said: Ruggs *only* managed a 4.27 40-time at the combine. This isn't why he "falls" to 21st here, but again, he's a victim of a run on other players and positions with not nearly the depth. But this is great news for the Eagles, who need help on defense but will find it hard to pass on Ruggs here.

My take: I'm sure the Eagles would be thrilled if Ruggs is somehow available when they're on the clock at 21 but I can't see that happening. I thought it was a long shot before he ran a 4.27. This mock doesn't have a receiver off the board until pick 15, which also seems unlikely to me.

The Draft Network, Trevor Sikkema

Trade to 18: Kristian Fulton, CB, LSU

What they said: (Philadelphia Eagles give No. 21, No. 117; Dolphins give No. 18) With Okudah and Henderson already selected, the Eagles will be staring at the board with Las Vegas and Jacksonville picking in front of them and both have cornerback needs.

It shouldn't take much for them to jump three spots. The price would be worth it to get a true man coverage player like Kristian Fulton.

My take: Trades are fun and at this point, the top three receivers are already off the board so folks won't be going crazy, thinking the Eagles are trading for a Henry Ruggs or something. It's an interesting thought and a trade up three spots wouldn't be horrible. Basically, the Eagles would give away a fourth-round pick, which seems reasonable. And Sikkema has C.J. Henderson coming off the board at 17. Justin Jefferson ends up going at No. 22 so in a situation where the Eagles don't trade up, it would make sense for them to stay at 21 and take Jefferson. But the trade isn't a bad idea if they can get a guy they think is a top-tier corner.

Story continues

SB Nation, Dan Kadar

C.J. Henderson, CB, Florida

What they said: There was plenty of speculation from NFL Network's Daniel Jeremiah during the combine broadcast that Henderson is a top-15 pick. If he happens to drop to this range, the Eagles should snag him. Philadelphia has multiple free agent cornerbacks, and Rasul Douglas and Sidney Jones just haven't developed as expected.

My take: I really like Henderson and his running a 4.39 at 6-1 definitely didn't change that. The Eagles always seem to end up with guys who are versatile enough to play inside and outside but Henderson has the potential to be an elite outside cornerback with speed. I think he's the second-best corner in the class after Jeff Okudah, who should be a top 10 pick.

Walter Football, Charlie Campbell

Tee Higgins, WR, Clemson

What they said: The Eagles need more talent at wide receiver, and they could have some good options available to them late in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft. Here's a replacement for DeSean Jackson.

Higgins had 59 catches for 1,167 yards with 13 touchdowns in 2019. As a sophomore, he totaled 936 yards on 59 receptions with 12 touchdowns. Higgins (6-4, 216) is a big receiver who presents a size-mismatch issue for defenses. He is a dangerous red-zone threat given his length and leaping ability. He is a volleyball player-style receiver who is not a tough wideout to work between the numbers. Assuming his 40 times are solid in workouts, Higgins runs well enough to get late first-round consideration and should go in the second round if he isn't a first-round pick.

My take: There was a while where Higgins was clearly the most popular mock draft pick for the Eagles but that time has passed. I was really disappointed Higgins didn't perform at the combine. He cited short prep time and I get that but I still wanted to see it. I guess we'll have to wait for his pro day.

Click here to download the MyTeams App by NBC Sports! Receive comprehensive coverage of your teams and stream the Flyers, Sixers and Phillies games easily on your device.

More on the Eagles

NFL mock draft 2020 roundup 5.0: The post-combine edition originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia