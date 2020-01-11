NFL mock draft 2020 roundup 1.0: An understandably popular position for Eagles

The Eagles' season ended last week with a loss to the Seahawks but at least we now know which pick the Eagles will have in the 2020 draft.



They'll be at No. 21.



We still have a few months before the draft and a lot can and will change before then, but let's take a quick look at some mock drafts and see which players are popular picks to end up in Philly.



When we took a way-too-early look after the 2019 draft, most of the mock drafts at the time had the Eagles taking a defensive player in 2020.



Eddie Brown, The San Diego Union-Tribune



Tee Higgins, WR, Clemson



Here's what they said: The Eagles wide receiver corps is in shambles. The inconsistent Nelson Agholor faces free agency while DeSean Jackson isn't getting any younger (or healthier). Higgins is a big-play machine with elite size (6-foot-4, 200 pounds) and speed. He has an "above the rim" mentality as a former basketball player and would be a steal this low in the first round.



Chris Trapasso, CBS Sports



Tee Higgins, WR, Clemson



Here's what they said: Higgins gives the Eagles the best of both worlds at receiver -- he's tall and speedy down the field. Carson Wentz rejoices.



My take on Higgins: So Higgins is a popular name for the Eagles right now at a position that's obviously going to be the most talked about for the Birds leading into this draft. That's totally understandable. The Eagles were relying on Alshon Jeffery, DeSean Jackson and Nelson Agholor in 2019 and all three got hurt and ended up being disasters. To make things worse, the Eagles drafted J.J. Arceaga-Whiteside in the second round and he made almost no impact at all.



The problem here is that the Eagles have really struggled to draft receivers. Look at their history from the last decade:



2019: J.J. Arcega-Whiteside (2nd round)

2017: Mack Hollins (4th round)

2017: Shelton Gibson (5th round)

2015: Nelson Agholor (1st round)

2014: Jordan Matthews (2nd round)

2014: Josh Huff (3rd round)

2012: Marvin McNutt (6th round)

2010: Riley Cooper (5th round)



So there probably isn't much confidence that if the Eagles take a receiver in the first round, he's going to be the right guy.



But there's a lot to like about Higgins. In his sophomore and junior seasons, Higgins had 115 catches for 2,051 yards and 25 touchdowns. He averaged over 17.8 yards per catch. At 6-4, 215, Higgins also has plenty of speed. He's a pretty well-rounded receiver coming from a school that has produced plenty of good receivers in recent years.



Ryan Wilson, CBS Sports



Julian Okwara, DL, Notre Dame



Here's what they said: Brandon Graham and Vinny Curry were the Eagles' two most efficient pass rushers, according to PFF, but Graham is 31 and Curry appears to be headed for free agency. Okwara's season ended in November, and while he wasn't quite as productive as a year ago, he's a high-upside prospect who explodes off the ball. He's listed at 240 but plays much stronger than that, and he'll likely add weight in the weeks leading up to the combine.



My take: It's never a long shot to think the Eagles might use their first round pick on a lineman but this is an interesting name. The fact that Okwara is in the 240s is kind of concerning. It's not that the Eagles wouldn't draft an undersized defensive end, but I'm not sure if they'd do it in the first round. Remember, they used a fourth-round pick on Josh Sweat and basically gave him a redshirt year to get bigger. Hard to imagine they'd want to wait a year to put their first round pick on the field at this position.



Dan Kadar, SB Nation



























































































Story continues

CeeDee Lamb, WR, Oklahoma



Here's what they said: Throughout much of this season, it was obvious the Eagles needed talent at wide receiver. Lamb has No. 1 potential and averaged an incredible 21.4 yards per reception this season.



My take on Lamb: The 6-2 junior is coming off an impressive college career. In 2019, he had 62 catches for 1,327 yards and 14 touchdowns, while averaging 21.4 yards per reception. There's a lot to like about Lamb - in fact, there's too much to like about Lamb. In the other four mock drafts, Lamb doesn't get past the Raiders with the 12th pick and he's gone as early as 8 in one of them. Hard to imagine him slipping to 21 unless he has a bad showing at the combine.



WalterFootball.com



Justin Jefferson, WR, LSU



Here's what they said: The Eagles are expected to target a receiver early in the 2020 NFL Draft unless they address the position in free agency. Alshon Jeffery can't stay healthy, while DeSean Jackson won't be on the team for very long, so a new No. 1 wideout is needed. Justin Jefferson is tall (6-3, 192), long and athletic. He was dominant throughout 2019, particularly the playoff victory over Oklahoma.



My take on Jefferson: He had a huge junior season catching passes from the likely No. 1 overall pick. As a junior, Jefferson had 102 catches for 1,434 yards and eight touchdowns and averaged 14.1 yards per catch. Jefferson is one of several receivers who will likely go in the first round. He certainly seems like a possibility for the Eagles, who just have to hope they don't end up with the guy who can't play. In recent years, it seems like that happens far too often.

























Click here to download the MyTeams App by NBC Sports! Receive comprehensive coverage of your teams and stream the Flyers, Sixers and Phillies games easily on your device.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

More on the Eagles

NFL mock draft 2020 roundup 1.0: An understandably popular position for Eagles originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia