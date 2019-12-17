NFL mock draft 2020: Raiders pick Laviska Shenault, Paulson Adebo

For the second straight year, the Oakland Las Vegas Raiders will enter the NFL draft with multiple first-round picks, and multiple needs.

The Raiders have their own first-round pick and the one they received from the Chicago Bears in the Khalil Mack trade. So, which positions should they target next April?

ESPN's Todd McShay released his first mock draft of the year on Monday night. Here's who the draft expert gave the Raiders.

No. 11 overall: CB Paulson Adebo, Stanford

Cornerback certainly is a need for the Raiders, but likely not the top area on general manager Mike Mayock's mind. If Mayock and coach Jon Gruden do decide to address the secondary early in the draft, Adebo is a solid option.

Adebo, 6-foot-1 and 190 pounds, snatched four interceptions and had 10 passes defensed this season despite missing multiple games with an injury.

Man, both of these plays from Stanford's Paulson Adebo are special. He's a damn good athlete with great timing/instincts. pic.twitter.com/0H1T8Mfdhi — Austin Gayle (@PFF_AustinGayle) September 1, 2019

Adebo has the size and ball skills that teams covet at the next level. The Raiders could pair him with Trayvon Mullen, their 2019 second-round pick, and form a dangerous duo at cornerback.

No. 16: WR Laviska Shenault Jr., Colorado

Raiders fans and Gruden likely agree on one thing: This team needs upgrades at wide receiver. Shenault could be the answer.

Ever since the failed Antonio Brown experiment, the Raiders have been searching for answers with their receivers. Shenault, 6-2 and 220 pounds, fits what Gruden, and whoever is playing quarterback, needs.

Laviska Shenault Jr. does incredible things every game pic.twitter.com/LwZxPT12we — CJ Fogler (@cjzero) November 24, 2019

The Colorado product is a freak athlete. He scored 17 touchdowns between his sophomore and junior year -- 10 receiving and seven rushing -- and totaled 2,051 yards.

Gruden would have a lot of fun with this toy.

