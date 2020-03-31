It's officially April which means #MockSZN is coming to an end.

For the past three months, NBC Sports Bay Area's Dalton Johnson and Josh Schrock have been rifling off a number of possible scenarios as they fall in love and out of love with a number of top draft prospects.

Tee Higgins has been riding a roller-coaster, Mekhi Becton a rocket ship while Laviski Shenault and Grant Delpit have bottomed out.

A few things remain the same from when we started: Joe Burrow will be a Bengal and Chase Young should be looking for real estate in the nation's capital unless Washington is overwhelmed with a trade offer.

Justin Herbert is rising and the coronavirus pandemic could see Tua Tagovailoa slide with in-person physicals impossible to perform.

The Raiders are looking for an elite wide receiver and a plug-and-play defensive back. The 49ers traded DeForest Buckner to move up to No. 13 and add to a team chomping at the bit to return to the Super Bowl.

The 2020 NFL Draft is weeks away. Who will be the next face of your franchise?

NFL mock draft 2020: First-round pick projections at start of April originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area