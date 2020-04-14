NFL mock draft 2020: Could CeeDee Lamb really fall to 49ers at No. 13?

The 2020 NFL Draft is only nine days away. Mock drafts are coming to a close with the real thing on the horizon.

In NBC Sports Bay Area's latest NFL mock draft, Dalton Johnson and Josh Schrock have the 49ers taking Alabama receiver Jerry Jeudy at No. 13 overall with receivers CeeDee Lamb and Henry Ruggs already off the board.

They then have San Francisco trading its second first-round pick at No. 31 overall to add a second-round pick and also one in the fourth round with plenty of players who can fit the 49ers' needs at the start of Day 2.

Check out how various how mock drafts see it playing out the week before the draft:

Tyler Roman, NBC Sports Washington: WR Jerry Jeudy (No. 13), CB Trevon Diggs (No. 31)

Jeudy: "Jeudy will give Kyle Shanahan the No. 1 wide receiver he's been lacking since arriving in the Bay."

Diggs: "Diggs has tremendous upside due to his measurables and athleticism. He has the best ball skills in the class and is an experienced four-year player that can start from the jump."





Mel Kiper Jr., ESPN: WR CeeDee Lamb (No. 13), CB Noah Igbinoghene (No. 31)

Lamb: "Lamb is a big-play threat and a technician as a route runner, and he'd be a great complement to the versatility of Deebo Samuel."

Igbinoghene: "Igbinoghene is raw, but he has tremendous upside."





Bucky Brooks, NFL.com: DL Javon Kinlaw (No. 13), CB Trevon Diggs (No. 31)

Kinlaw: "The 49ers could replace DeForest Buckner with another long, athletic defender with disruptive potential."

Diggs: "Diggs is a natural fit for the 49ers' Cover 3 scheme as a converted wide receiver with length and outstanding ball skills."





Tom Fornelli, CBS Sports: WR CeeDee Lamb (No. 13), CB Noah Igbinoghene (No. 31)

Lamb: "I'm imagining him and George Kittle having a competition to see who can break the most open-field tackles."

Igbinoghene: "Wouldn't be surprised if the Niners trade out of this spot. If they don't, they would likely address their need at corner after getting CeeDee Lamb earlier."





Jenny Vrentas, Sports Illustrated: WR CeeDee Lamb (No. 13), CB Kristian Fulton (No. 31)

Lamb: "Lamb can line up all over the field and has a knack for YAC."

Fulton: "Regardless of when they pick, it will make sense for them to add some young talent to the secondary."





