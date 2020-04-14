NFL mock draft 2020: CeeDee Lamb, Jerry Jeudy, Henry Ruggs tied to Raiders

It's almost the end of #MOCKSZN.

With the 2020 NFL Draft just over a week away, draft analysts everywhere are updating their mock drafts and defending their picks.

The Raiders own the Nos. 12 and 19 draft picks, and have many needs to fill. Coach Jon Gruden and general manager Mike Mayock must hit another home run for their rebuild to be successful.

Let's take a look at how the latest mock drafts have the Raiders using their two first-round picks.

[RELATED: Five bold Raiders draft predictions that could happen]

Mel Kiper Jr., ESPN: CB CJ Henderson (No. 12), QB Jordan Love (No. 19)

Henderson: "After picking three players in the first round in 2019, the Raiders have two more this year. And just like 2019, they still have needs in the secondary, where they got solid play from second-round pick Trayvon Mullen but don't have much else at cornerback. Henderson would be an upgrade."

Love: "Now you'll see why I passed on Love for the Raiders at No. 12. Since I'm not going to predict trades in this Mock Draft, I feel good about Love being here. Now, that could change on draft day, and a team could move above the Raiders to get him. But this would be a coup for Las Vegas, which isn't tied to Derek Carr or Marcus Mariota past 2020. If Jon Gruden & Co. decide to pass on a quarterback, wide receiver is the most likely position for them to target."





Bucky Brooks, NFL Media: WR Jerry Jeudy (No.12), LB Patrick Queen (No. 19)

Jeudy: "As a former receivers coach, Jon Gruden has an affinity for polished route runners, which makes Jeudy the ideal WR1 for the Raiders."

Queen: "Infusing the defense with more explosive athletes like Queen would help the Raiders close the gap on their division rivals."





Dalton Johnson and Josh Schrock, NBC Sports Bay Area: WR Henry Ruggs (No.12), CB A.J. Terrell (No. 30 after trade with Green Bay Packers)

Ruggs: "Speed kills and 4.27 speed is lethal. Ruggs isn't just combine fast, he's figured out how to play at that speed on every snap. Jon Gruden wants his own Tyreek Hill and now he's got him."

Terrell: "The Raiders kept trading down in 2019 and still landed Trayvon Mullen with the No. 40 overall pick. Now, they add his college teammate after trading down and picking up a second-round pick they hope to use on another receiver. Everything's coming up Raiders."





Story continues

Tom Fornelli, CBS Sports: WR Henry Ruggs (No. 12), CB Kristian Fulton (No. 19)

Ruggs: "There is no receiver in this draft with a higher ceiling than Ruggs. He can develop into an Antonio Brown-like player, and he's extremely dangerous in the return game."

Fulton: "The Raiders go back to the SEC West to address another one of their biggest needs. Fulton and Ruggs would be a terrific start to their 2020 draft."





Tyler Roman, NBC Sports Washington: WR CeeDee Lamb (No. 12), QB Jordan Love (No. 19)

Lamb: "The Raiders get a complete wide receiver to help provide what they thought they were getting in Antonio Brown. Lamb is one of my favorite WR prospects in this class with the way he competes, runs routes, and attacks the ball in the air."

Love: "Jon Gruden's favorite QB is always his next one so I think he pulls the trigger on Derek Carr's successor here at 19. Love had a tremendous sophomore year with 30 touchdowns and just six interceptions but fell off last year with a nation-leading 17 picks. A lot of that is contributed to a loss of playmakers and a new coaching staff though."





Listen and subscribe to the Raiders Talk Podcast





NFL mock draft 2020: CeeDee Lamb, Jerry Jeudy, Henry Ruggs tied to Raiders originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area