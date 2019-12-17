NFL mock draft 2020: 49ers pick Ohio State running back J.K. Dobbins

The 49ers enter Week 16 with the No. 2 rushing offense in the NFL. They have totaled 2,058 rushing yards and are averaging 147 rushing yards per game, trailing only the Baltimore Ravens in both categories.

And yet, could the front office focus on a running back in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft? ESPN's Todd McShay sent Ohio State running back J.K. Dobbins to San Francisco at No. 31 overall in his first mock draft, and it makes more sense than you might think.

The 49ers have used a plethora running backs this season, but still don't have a true No. 1 option. Raheem Mostert, who entered the season as a special teams star, leads San Francisco with 662 rushing yards on 116 carries. Matt Breida is second with 607 yards on 119 attempts and veteran Tevin Coleman has 500 yards on 127 carries.

But Breida and Mostert very well might not be on the 49ers next season, and Mostert is better served as a top backup option. Breida becomes a restricted free agent after the season, and Coleman doesn't have any guaranteed money on his contract next year.

It also seems likely the front office moves on from Jerick McKinnon, who has missed the last two seasons with injuries after signing a four-year, $30 million contract in March 2018.

Enter, J.K. Dobbins.

The Ohio State product has put on a show as a junior this season. Listed at 5-foot-10 and 217 pounds, Dobbins has rushed for 1,829 yards this year while averaging 6.5 yards per carry and has scored 20 touchdowns. He also has 17 receptions for 200 yards and two more touchdowns.

J.K. Dobbins TOOK FLIGHT 🛫



That's now a career-high 211 rushing yards and 4 TDs on the day.



(via @CFBONFOX)⁰pic.twitter.com/MkRQm7FBGc







— Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) November 30, 2019

Entering the College Football Playoff, Dobbins has racked up 4,883 total yards and 42 touchdowns in 41 career games. He also shows up in major ways in the biggest games.

In the last three weeks of Ohio State's season, Dobbins has rushed for 157 yards and two touchdowns against Penn State, 211 yards rushing and four touchdowns against Michigan and 172 yards rushing with one touchdown against Wisconsin in the Big 10 Championship Game.

Coach Kyle Shanahan has one of the best rushing schemes in the league. Adding a weapon like Dobbins could only make it even more explosive.

