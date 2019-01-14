NFL mock draft 2019: Where will Eagles go at No. 25? originally appeared on nbcsportsphiladelphia.com

The Eagles suffered a heart-breaking 20-14 loss at the Superdome on Sunday afternoon, but it's time to turn our attention to the future.

In the upcoming draft, the Eagles will have around nine total picks, including compensatory selections.

Their top pick will be at No. 25.

In the last few years, some decent players have gone at 25. The last few years, the 25th selection has been: TE Hayden Hurst, S Jabrill Peppers, CB Artie Burns, LB Shaq Thompson, CB Jason Verrett, CB Xavier Rhodes, LB Dont'a Hightower.

Here's a mock draft roundup of what the Eagles might do with that pick at No. 25:

CBS Sports, Chris Trapasso

Zach Allen, EDGE, Boston College

Here's what they said: "The Eagles did draft Josh Sweat in the fourth round in 2018, and the former Seminole has major potential on the defensive line. But with Brandon Graham potentially bolting in free agency and Michael Bennett in the twilight of his illustrious career, Philadelphia may want to get Derek Barnett an outside pass-rushing partner. Allen is a huge, refined defensive end."

Walter Football, Charlie Campbell

Greedy Williams, CB, LSU

Here's what they said: "In 2018, Williams collected two interceptions, 32 tackles and nine passes broken up. He had some problems against Alabama, giving up multiple first downs, a touchdown, and a longer completion on which Jerry Jeudy burned him with speed. Team sources have also said that the Georgia tape exposed Williams for being vastly overrated by the media. Some evaluators who like Williams see him as a late first-rounder and are concerned about his lack of speed.

"Williams broke out in 2017 with six interceptions, 11 passes broken up and 38 tackles. He showed good instincts, an ability to break on the ball, and impressive ball skills. One big problem for Williams (6-2, 175) is a very skinny frame that he needs to add a lot of weight to for the NFL."

San Diego Union-Tribune, Eddie Brown

Byron Murphy, CB, Washington

Here's what they said: "The Eagles improve their biggest weakness. Murphy is an athletic playmaker with great instincts and an active tackler, especially against the run."

SB Nation, Dan Kadar

Montez Sweat, DE, Mississippi State

Here's what they said: "Brandon Graham and Chris Long are both free agents after the season, so the Eagles could look for a new edge rusher with their first-round pick. Sweat is a lanky pass rusher who brings speed around the corner. He needs to bulk up a little in the NFL, but he should be productive straight away at getting after the quarterback."

CBS Sports, Ryan Wilson

Joshua Jacobs, RB, Alabama

Here's what they said: "Coming into the season, Damien Harris was the name to know as the best draft-eligible Alabama running back. But Jacobs has been the more dynamic player this season. He breaks tackles at a 38.5 percent clip (that's third in the country among backs with at least 50 touches) and 41.3 percent of his carries result in first downs (that's No. 2). A running back may not slip into the first round but if one does, Jacobs is a good bet -- assuming he leaves school early."

