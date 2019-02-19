NFL mock draft 2019 roundup: Experts see Patriots addressing offense in first round originally appeared on nbcsportsboston.com

The New England Patriots are Super Bowl champions for a sixth time in franchise history, but they still have plenty of question marks up-and-down their roster entering the 2019 NFL Draft.

One of the largest uncertainties is the future of tight end Rob Gronkowski, whose agent said Tuesday the Patriots star could make a decision on retirement in the next couple of weeks. Another position of need is wide receiver. Juilian Edelman just became the first wideout in 10 years to win Super Bowl MVP, but the Patriots still need more talent and depth at the position. A vertical deep threat who can excel outside the numbers would be a solid addition for quarterback Tom Brady. Josh Gordon could be that guy, but his status for the 2019 season is up in the air.

Speaking of Brady, is this the draft where New England looks to select the 41-year-old quarterback's eventual replacement? The Patriots have several picks in the first three rounds, so it wouldn't be a shock if they took a chance on one of the top QB prospects.

Here's a roundup of recent expert NFL mock drafts:

NBC Sports Boston's Phil Perry: T.J. Hockenson, TE, Iowa

ESPN's Mel Kiper Jr.: Daniel Jones, QB, Duke

NFL.com's Charley Casserly: Noah Fant, TE, Iowa

CBS Sports' Ryan Wilson: Riley Ridley, WR, Georgia

Walter Football: D.K. Metcalf, WR, Ole Miss

The Draft Network: N'Keal Harry, WR, Arizona State

NFL.com's Maurice Jones-Drew: T.J. Hockenson, TE, Iowa

CBS Sports' Pete Prisco: D.K. Metcalf, WR, Ole Miss















