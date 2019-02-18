NFL mock draft 2019 roundup 5.0: Does cornerback even make sense? originally appeared on nbcsportsphiladelphia.com

We're still weeks away from the start of free agency, which will inform how a lot of teams draft, particularly in the first round.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

But that hasn't stopped the flood of mock drafts. So many mock drafts.

Honestly, I'm getting a little worried about the guys from CBS Sports. Blink twice if you're locked in a room, being forced to fill out mock after mock.

Anyway, here's the latest roundup to see who the Eagles might take at 25:

ESPN, Mel Kiper Jr.

Trayvon Mullen, CB, Clemson

Here's what they said: "Injuries in the secondary really hurt the Eagles in 2018, as the defense couldn't match the play that led it a Super Bowl LII victory. And with Ronald Darby possibly leaving in free agency, cornerback is a spot to target here or with one of their two second-round picks. Mullen had an inconsistent 2018 season, but he has some excellent 2017 tape. And at 6-foot-2, 186 pounds, he's a big corner. He should test well in Indianapolis."

My take on Mullen: Oh, a corner? I've seen several mock drafts where the Eagles take a corner. Yeah … I'm not sold on that idea. The Eagles have some decent depth there and I'd imagine they'd rather try to develop some of the young talent at that position. They still have Jalen Mills, Rasul Douglas, Avonte Maddox, Sidney Jones, Cre'Von LeBlanc. If there was a corner that was wayyyy ahead as BPA, maybe they'd do it. But I doubt that will happen. As for Mullen, he's a long corner with good cover skills. He might be a reach at 25.

Byron Murphy, CB, Washington

Story continues

Here's what they said: "The secondary remains the weakest link of this team for various reasons. Murphy is an athletic playmaker with great instincts and an active tackler, especially against the run."

My take on Murphy: Another corner, Eddie? We already got into the position above, so let's take a closer look at Murphy. I really like him despite his lack of size and unlike Mullen, I think he's a better first-round prospect. Some teams will want him to play inside because of his height, but he's good enough to play outside. Maybe the Eagles want another Washington corner, but there are more pressing needs.

David Edwards, OT, Wisconsin

Here's what they said: "David Edwards was recently featured in a piece on overrated prospects from Bleacher Report, which I found mighty interesting - because nobody really talks about him that highly in this class. He's a borderline Top-5 OT, and that's mostly on upside.

"Philadelphia is fine with that trade, however: they need an OT to start in 2020, not 2019, the last year of Jason Peters' deal. Edwards has elite athleticism for the tackle position, and a good foundation of technical skills given his limited years playing offensive tackle for the Badgers.

"Within a couple years of NFL ball, you expect him to be a starting-caliber player, with a sky-high ceiling."

My take on Edwards: I think offensive tackle would make quite a bit of sense for the Eagles in the first round. It's time to think about life after Peters and none of us know what Jordan Mailata will become. There's some sneaky OT depth in this draft; I think five or six will go in the first round. As for Edwards, he's a fine prospect, but there are several other tackles in this class I like more and there were a couple of them available in this mock when Edwards went. But still, decent idea.

Jerry Tillery, DT, Notre Dame

Here's what they said: "Defensive line is a sneaky need for the Eagles, and Tillery can play anywhere up front and create pressure with his towering frame."

My take on Tillery: I don't dislike this pick. Tillery is a huge guy at 6-foot-7, 305 pounds and could be plugged in next to Fletcher Cox. He had seven sacks in 2018 and proved to be a pretty good pass rusher mainly with his power. He might get into the first round after Mississippi State's Jeffery Simmons tore his ACL.

Dexter Lawrence, DT, Clemson

Here's what they said: "Lawrence is a big, talented player who will alleviate pressure on Fletcher Cox."

My take on Lawrence: He's been a pretty popular pick for the Eagles and he's a good player, but I want a little more pass rush from a DT in Round 1. He's known more as a big ol' run stuffer.

CBS Sports, Ryan Wilson

Jachai Polite, DE, Florida

Here's what they said: Polite was one of the most exciting players we watched last season. There will be questions about his size (he's listed at 240) and his one year of production, but if teams are OK with both, he could be a top-15 pick.

My take on Polite: First, I'll say I like Polite as a prospect and think he'll be off the board well before the Eagles pick at No. 25. I think with his size, he's a better fit to be an outside linebacker in a 3-4. In the right system, I think he could become a dynamic pass rusher. Not the best fit in Philly, but still worth thinking about if he's available. The Eagles should seriously think about taking an edge rusher in Round 1.

Brian Burns, DE, Florida

Here's what they said: "They will likely lose Brandon Graham in free agency and they need to get a young pass rusher to go with Derek Barnett. Burns has big-time speed."

My take on Burns: Burns is tall and skinny. He's 6-5 and around 230 pounds, which isn't exactly ideal size for a 4-3 DE. Remember when the Eagles drafted Josh Sweat out of Florida State last year? He's 6-5, 250. But Burns is a really intriguing prospect who had 23 sacks in three years at Florida State, including a 10-sack campaign in 2018. He's a really good pass rusher but lacks power as you might anticipate. We'll see if he puts on weight for the combine and keeps his speed. Like I said above, though, defensive end should be right at the top of the list for the Eagles in this deep defensive line class.



Click here to download the MyTeams App by NBC Sports! Receive comprehensive coverage of your teams and stream the Flyers, Sixers and Phillies games easily on your device.





More on the Eagles