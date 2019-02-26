NFL mock draft 2019 roundup: Patriots to target defense with pick No. 32? originally appeared on nbcsportsboston.com

The 2019 NFL Scouting Combine begins Tuesday in Indianapolis, where the New England Patriots and the other 31 teams will get a close look at the top prospects in this year's draft class.

The Patriots have several needs to address in this year's draft, and luckily for them, they have a league-high 12 picks to use.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Tight end is one of the most obvious position of need, regardless of whether Rob Gronkowski retires or decides to play in 2019. Iowa has two tight ends who could be available when the Patriots are on the clock with the last pick in the first round (32nd overall). Noah Fant and T.J. Hockenson both excelled for the Hawkeyes last season, and either one would be a solid fit in New England.

Defense, and specifically the defensive front, is the among the strengths of this draft class. That's good news for the Patriots, who could lose some valuable members of their front seven over the offseason, including free agent Trey Flowers.

Here's a recent roundup of expert mock draft precitions for New England's 32nd overall pick.

Phil Perry, NBC Sports Boston: T.J. Hockenson, TE, Iowa

Ben Standig, NBC Sports Washington: Daniel Jones, QB, Duke

NFL.com: Jeffery Simmons, DT, Mississippi State

CBS Sports: Dre'Mont Jones, DT, Ohio State

SB Nation: Zach Allen, DE, Boston College

USA TODAY: Noah Fant, TE, Iowa

Bleacher Report: Noah Fant, TE, Iowa













Click here to download the new MyTeams App by NBC Sports! Receive comprehensive coverage of your teams and stream the Celtics easily on your device.