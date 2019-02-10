NFL mock draft 2019 roundup: Experts predict Patriots' first-round pick originally appeared on nbcsportsboston.com

The New England Patriots have spent the last week celebrating their Super Bowl LIII victory over the Los Angeles Rams, and you can bet Bill Belichick's attention has already turned to the team's offseason tasks.

One of them is the 2019 NFL Draft, which begins April 25.

The Patriots have several picks in the first three rounds, which gives them a great opportunity to add valuable depth to their roster and address areas of weakness.

New England's first selection is No. 32, the final pick in Round 1. Belichick struck gold in the first round last year with the selection of Georgia running back Sony Michel, who set a rookie NFL playoff record with six rushing touchdowns, including the go-ahead score in Super Bowl LIII.

This year's draft class is dominated by defensive players. That's good news for the Patriots, who should be able to find plenty of talented players to improve the team's front seven. Another position the Patriots could target in the first round is tight end if Rob Gronkowski decides to retire.

Here's a roundup of post-Super Bowl mock drafts with expert predictions for the Patriots' first-round pick.

Todd McShay, ESPN: Gerald Willis III, DT, Miami (FL)

CBS Sports: Deebo Samuel, WR, South Carolina

NFL.com: Byron Murphy, CB, Washington

Bleacher Report: T.J. Hockenson, TE, Iowa

Sporting News: Christian Wilkins, DT, Clemson

SB Nation: T.J. Hockenson, TE, Iowa

Pro Football Focus: Dexter Lawrence, DT, Clemson

San Diego Union-Tribune: T.J. Hockenson, TE, Iowa















