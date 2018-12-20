NFL mock draft 2019: Pundits agree 49ers should pick defense at No. 4 originally appeared on nbcsportsbayarea.com

The 49ers would own the No. 4 overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft, if the season ended today. And while no one truly knows whom the team would choose, there seems to be a consensus that the pick should be used on a defensive player.

That makes sense, given the 49ers' holes at pass rusher and cornerback on a defense that has allowed 26.6 points per game -- seventh-worst in the league -- and ranks dead last in takeaways with just five (two interceptions and three fumbles)

Here's a selection from various NFL mock drafts highlighting players the 49ers might/should/could take, come April:

SI.com: Josh Allen, OLB/DE, Kentucky

What they said: "San Francisco is set with interior linemen, and pairing Allen with defensive tackle DeForest Buckner would give the 49ers defense a chance to get very good quickly. Allen's decision to return for his senior season has paid off - he's bigger, stronger, has improved his pass-rush technique and proven himself a run defender."



SB Nation: Josh Allen, OLB/DE, Kentucky

What they said: "Allen surprised some by returning to Kentucky for another season, but it paid off for him. He rounded out his game and asserted himself as a likely top 10 pick in April. For the 49ers he would give them a versatile pass rusher who can attack from different positions. If the 49ers can't get [Nick] Bosa, Allen should be their first priority."



CBSSports.com: Clelin Ferrell, DE, Clemson

What they said: "Ferrell had 10 sacks for Clemson while playing on the best defensive line in football. He may not go this high but the 49ers need to find pass rushers despite taking defensive linemen in the first round from 2015-17."



WalterFootball.com: Devin White, LB, LSU

What they said: "Devin White was extremely productive this past season, logging 133 tackles. A projected running back, White is still learning the position, which is crazy considering how great he was in 2017."



NBC Sports Washington: Rashan Gary, DL, Michigan

What they said: "Gary was the No. 1 overall recruit in 2016, and the pass rusher looks like a top 5 selection in 2019. The 49ers lost Jerick McKinnon to a season-ending knee injury, but there are no running backs worthy of a top-10 selection."



The Draft Network: Byron Murphy, CB, Washington

What they said: "The 49ers desperately need cornerback help and Murphy is … not the ideal fit for Robert Saleh's prototype at the position at all. But sometimes rules are meant to be broken. … Murphy is unbelievably instinctive in zone coverage, showing ball skills, physicality and easy movement skills from various alignments."

