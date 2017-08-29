NFL Mock Draft 2018: Projections for Jets, 49ers, others as season begins
The narrative of “next year’s NFL Draft quarterback class is great" gets thrown around seemingly every year, and it’s almost always an overblown media creation.
This time, it isn’t.
The 2018 quarterback class features five passers with first-round expectations, including Lamar Jackson, who is not included in this mock draft. Along with the quarterbacks, two running backs look to follow in the shoes of Ezekiel Elliott and Leonard Fournette as top-four draft picks.
We used Bovada’s over/under win totals to create the 2018 NFL Draft order, and while we might disagree on some projections, we do agree that the Jets are the leading contenders for the first overall pick.
* Indicates underclassman
1
New York Jets: Sam Darnold, QB, USC*
2
San Francisco 49ers: Saquan Barkley, RB, Penn State*
3
Cleveland Browns: Derwin James, S, Florida State
4
Chicago Bears: Derrius Guice, RB, LSU*
5
Los Angeles Rams: Bradley Chubb, DE, N.C. State
6
Buffalo Bills: Courtland Sutton, WR, SMU
7
Jacksonville Jaguars: Josh Rosen, QB, UCLA*
8
Los Angeles Chargers: Harold Landry, DE, Boston College
9
Washington Redskins: Josh Allen, QB, Wyoming*
10
Miami Dolphins: Denzel Ward, CB, Ohio State*
11
Detroit Lions: Arden Key, DE, LSU
12
Philadelphia Eagles: Mitch Hyatt, OT, Clemson
13
Arizona Cardinals: Vita Vea, DT, Washington
14
New Orleans Saints: Christian Wilkins, DE, Clemson
15
Cincinnati Bengals: Mike McGlinchey, OT, Notre Dame
16
Denver Broncos: Da’Shawn Hand, DE, Alabama
17
Cleveland Browns (via Texans): Calvin Ridley, WR, Alabama
18
Carolina Panthers: Trey Adams, OT, Washington
19
Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Connor Williams, OT, Texas
20
Tennessee Titans: Tyquan Lewis, DE, Ohio State
21
Minnesota Vikings: Malik Jefferson, OLB, Texas
22
Indianapolis Colts: Billy Price, G, Ohio State
23
Baltimore Ravens: Derrick Nnadi, DT, Florida State
24
New York Giants: Mason Cole, OL, Michigan
25
Buffalo Bills (via Chiefs): Mike White, QB, Western Kentucky
26
Atlanta Falcons: Martinas Rankin, OT, Mississippi State
27
Dallas Cowboys: Jaire Alexander, CB, Louisville*
28
Oakland Raiders: Bo Scarbrough, RB, Alabama*
29
Green Bay Packers: Troy Fumagalli, TE, Wisconsin
30
Pittsburgh Steelers: Iman Marshall, CB, USC*
31
Seattle Seahawks: Tony Brown, CB, Alabama
32
New England Patriots: Matthew Thomas, OLB, Florida State
