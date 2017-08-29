NFL Mock Draft 2018: Projections for Jets, 49ers, others as season begins

    The narrative of “next year’s NFL Draft quarterback class is great" gets thrown around seemingly every year, and it’s almost always an overblown media creation.

    This time, it isn’t.

    The 2018 quarterback class features five passers with first-round expectations, including Lamar Jackson, who is not included in this mock draft. Along with the quarterbacks, two running backs look to follow in the shoes of Ezekiel Elliott and Leonard Fournette as top-four draft picks.

    We used Bovada’s over/under win totals to create the 2018 NFL Draft order, and while we might disagree on some projections, we do agree that the Jets are the leading contenders for the first overall pick.

    * Indicates underclassman



  • 1
    New York Jets: Sam Darnold, QB, USC*


    The Jets aren’t trying to tank. GM Mike Maccagnan and coach Todd Bowles know a losing season might have them both looking for new jobs. But the Jets, without a franchise quarterback and with one of the worst offenses in recent NFL memory, can start to turn their franchise around with Darnold.


  • 2
    San Francisco 49ers: Saquan Barkley, RB, Penn State*


    Carlos Hyde has been an injury risk throughout his career, and it’d be a surprise if he got through the year without missing at least a few games. With Kirk Cousins likely coming in 2018, the 49ers can add an elite offensive centerpiece in Barkley to maximize their run game potential under coach Kyle Shanahan.


  • 3
    Cleveland Browns: Derwin James, S, Florida State


    If DeShone Kizer can show he’s the Browns’ quarterback for the future, they might not be picking this low. But here, the Browns can land the draft’s best defensive player for the second straight year.


  • 4
    Chicago Bears: Derrius Guice, RB, LSU*


    The Bears are excited about their offense this year, and they could finish much higher than Vegas expects. Jordan Howard is going high in fantasy drafts, but the former fifth-round pick might be due for a regression. Either way, adding Guice gives quarterback Mitchell Trubisky another elite offensive option to ease the pressure.


  • 5
    Los Angeles Rams: Bradley Chubb, DE, N.C. State


    Whether or not it's smart, the Rams are likely to give Jared Goff the 2017 and 2018 seasons to prove he’s their franchise quarterback. They’ve added weapons around him, and they'll likely use the draft to keep their defense a strength. Chubb could be coveted like former N.C. State standout Mario Williams was in his draft class.


  • 6
    Buffalo Bills: Courtland Sutton, WR, SMU


    After trading Sammy Watkins, the Bills are left without a feature receiver, and Sutton is a top-10 talent. The Bills also might be in the market for a quarterback, but they can find one later in Round 1 and might be better off giving Tyrod Taylor another season.


  • 7
    Jacksonville Jaguars: Josh Rosen, QB, UCLA*


    The Blake Bortles experiment has failed, and Jacksonville needs a pro-ready quarterback to step in for 2018. Jimmy Garoppolo might be that answer, but if the Jags opt for a draft pick, Rosen hails from Jim Mora Jr.’s offense. He might be the best option to start Week 1 in 2018.


  • 8
    Los Angeles Chargers: Harold Landry, DE, Boston College


    The Chargers next year will finally get to use their two 2017 draft picks in Mike Williams and Forrest Lamp, so they’ll likely go defense in the 2018 draft. Landry is arguably the draft’s best pass rusher.


  • 9
    Washington Redskins: Josh Allen, QB, Wyoming*


    Washington is expected to lose Kirk Cousins in free agency next year. The team speaks highly of Colt McCoy, but he’s not its future. Coach Jay Gruden might be enamored by Allen’s upside.


  • 10
    Miami Dolphins: Denzel Ward, CB, Ohio State*


    Miami has invested in cornerback recently, with Xavien Howard in the second and Cordrea Tankersley in the third in recent years. But Ward can be the feature corner the Dolphins thought Byron Maxwell would be, and he can keep their secondary a strength.


  • 11
    Detroit Lions: Arden Key, DE, LSU


    With Matt Stafford paid and the offense having plenty of recently drafted and signed weapons, the Lions need to stockpile talent on defense. Key can give this team a much-needed defensive bump, as he’s a remarkably talented — albeit off-field troubled — pass-rusher.


  • 12
    Philadelphia Eagles: Mitch Hyatt, OT, Clemson


    The Eagles can’t rely on Jason Peters beyond this year, and Hyatt can either replace him at left tackle or push Lane Johnson to the left side so he can play the right. They have to make sure they protect Carson Wentz whenever possible.


  • 13
    Arizona Cardinals: Vita Vea, DT, Washington


    Arizona will likely look for a quarterback this upcoming offseason, but if they don’t use their first-rounder on one, look for them to continue their defensive rebuild. After adding Budda Baker and Haason Reddick in 2016, the defensive line is next.


  • 14
    New Orleans Saints: Christian Wilkins, DE, Clemson


    Cam Jordan is an awesome pass rusher, but the Saints have taken too long getting him a capable pass-rushing partner. Wilkins is a high-level talent who might rise to a top-10 pick, and he would give this team an instant starter opposite Jordan.


  • 15
    Cincinnati Bengals: Mike McGlinchey, OT, Notre Dame


    Cincinnati is starting two high draft picks at tackle, but expectations aren’t high for the Bengals’ offensive line. If one should struggle, a plug-and-play option like McGlinchey might be needed.


  • 16
    Denver Broncos: Da’Shawn Hand, DE, Alabama


    An ultra-talented defensive lineman who might slip in the draft due to off-field and character concerns, Hand could be the type of high-upside option the Broncos can afford to take. He’d be an awesome luxury pick for a Broncos defense looking to maintain its position as one of the NFL’s best.


  • 17
    Cleveland Browns (via Texans): Calvin Ridley, WR, Alabama


    With so many draft picks coming, the Browns can afford to take some players at positions they actually consider a strength. With Corey Coleman and Kenny Britt, they’re fine at receiver. With Ridley, they could have one of the better young units in the NFL.


  • 18
    Carolina Panthers: Trey Adams, OT, Washington


    Carolina perpetually declines to use high draft picks on offensive tackles. Matt Kalil is simply a fill-in left tackle, and 2018 might be when they invest in the position. Adams may be the draft’s best tackle prospect.


  • 19
    Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Connor Williams, OT, Texas


    The Bucs aren’t excited about their offensive line, and it’ll absolutely be a focus of their 2018 offseason. Williams is an ultra-talented left tackle who has some NFL teams considering him a top-10 talent for the 2018 draft.


  • 20
    Tennessee Titans: Tyquan Lewis, DE, Ohio State


    The Titans will have to start finding long-term replacements for Derrick Morgan and Brian Orakpo, as both are getting older and have contracts that will be up soon. Lewis could be the biggest Ohio State riser this year.


  • 21
    Minnesota Vikings: Malik Jefferson, OLB, Texas


    This position might not the biggest need for Minnesota, and the Vikings might not be the best fit Jefferson. But he’s too talented to slip far past the top 20 picks. Jefferson has a lot to prove this year (and stay healthy), but NFL teams are excited by what 2017 can bring.


  • 22
    Indianapolis Colts: Billy Price, G, Ohio State


    Indianapolis has invested heavily in its offensive line in recent drafts, but new GM Chris Ballard will likely only continue that trend in 2018. Price is our top-rated interior lineman and should garner first-round grades by the end of the season.


  • 23
    Baltimore Ravens: Derrick Nnadi, DT, Florida State


    Baltimore has done an awesome job getting value in the draft, and the Ravens have always put a preference on the defensive in the middle rounds. It’s time for them to add a top talent to play on the interior and take pressure off Brandon Williams.


  • 24
    New York Giants: Mason Cole, OL, Michigan


    Cole is being evaluated by NFL teams as both a tackle and a center, with center as his more likely NFL position. Regardless, the Giants could stand to add Cole to their offensive line. He, along with Justin Pugh and Weston Richburg, can help form one of the NFL’s best pass-blocking interior lines.


  • 25
    Buffalo Bills (via Chiefs): Mike White, QB, Western Kentucky


    If you don’t yet know about White, learn about him now. He’s in the discussion for top quarterback for the 2018 draft, and NFL teams are starting to get to know him. For a team that wants to stock pile talent, the Bills could pass on a quarterback with their first pick in the round and still get a talent like White later.


  • 26
    Atlanta Falcons: Martinas Rankin, OT, Mississippi State


    Atlanta doesn’t have many needs, but keeping the offensive line adequate to protect Matt Ryan is a safe bet for where the Falcons will look in the 2018 offseason. Rankin will look to earn first-round grades in 2017.


  • 27
    Dallas Cowboys: Jaire Alexander, CB, Louisville*


    The Cowboys seem oddly confident in their secondary, but they’re loaded with current and former nickel cornerbacks. Alexander can be Dallas’ feature cornerback, and he has No. 1 cover corner upside.


  • 28
    Oakland Raiders: Bo Scarbrough, RB, Alabama*


    Marshawn Lynch might not be the answer for the Raiders’ backfield beyond this year. They have a championship window and a loaded offensive line, and adding a top running back to be their version of Ezekiel Elliott is a great idea.


  • 29
    Green Bay Packers: Troy Fumagalli, TE, Wisconsin


    Green Bay will trot out Martellus Bennett and Lance Kendricks as their feature tight ends in 2017, but those two might not be the expected starters for 2018. Fumagalli is a Wisconsin kid who can finally give Aaron Rodgers a consistent, year-to-year tight end.


  • 30
    Pittsburgh Steelers: Iman Marshall, CB, USC*


    After years of neglecting cornerback, the Steelers finally caved and drafted Artie Burns in Round 1 in 2016. With his success and the team still desperately needing a starter opposite him, the Steelers could capitalize on what should be a strong cornerback class.


  • 31
    Seattle Seahawks: Tony Brown, CB, Alabama


    Seattle has confidence in its current cornerbacks, but the Seahawks need to draft one early in 2018 as both a short-term starting contender and as Richard Sherman’s heir-apparent.


  • 32
    New England Patriots: Matthew Thomas, OLB, Florida State


    Thomas, a former highly-touted recruit, has had inconsistency and off-field issues. But he is extremely talented and has high first-round potential. If he can put it together, Thomas might go much higher than this.