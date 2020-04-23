NFL Mock Draft 18.0: Trades shake-up the first round

Buckle up everybody; it's officially draft day.

In just a matter of hours, the 2020 NFL Draft will begin. Months of rumors and speculation can finally be put to rest, as the NFL's biggest offseason event is finally here.

The Cincinnati Bengals hold the No. 1 pick and are widely expected to select LSU quarterback Joe Burrow. Washington's choice at No. 2 is also believed to be simple, as the Redskins are expected to add Ohio State pass rusher Chase Young. The Redskins were still fielding trade offers for the pick as late as Wednesday, but it will likely take a massive haul of picks for Washington to move out.

The saying around the NFL is the draft truly begins with the third pick, and our final mock draft has the Miami Dolphins trading up to that selection. Do they take their quarterback of the future at that position, or do they go left tackle? By trading back to the No. 5 pick, are the Lions still able to get the player they would have taken at No. 3?

Over the past few days, rumors have surfaced that the Denver Broncos are trying to move up into the top 10 in order to grab Alabama wideout Jerry Jeudy. Will they be able to find a trade partner?

Another prospect whose name has been rumored to rise up draft boards in recent days is Florida cornerback C.J. Henderson. Where does he fall?

The 2020 wide receiver class is loaded. How many pass-catchers will hear their name called on Thursday night?

There's a ton to break down in our latest mock draft. The clock is ticking.

