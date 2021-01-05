NFL mock draft 1.0: Patriots find Tom Brady's replacement at quarterback
Washington rookie defensive end Chase Young called out Tom Brady ahead of their playoff matchup, and Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians had the perfect response.
There are now 6 head coaching vacancies
Russell Wilson's audible was worth six figures to his teammate.
The Eagles have plenty of work to do to repair the external damage done by Sunday night’s apparent decision to deliberately lose to Washington. They also apparently have plenty of work to do to repair the internal damage. Jeff McLane of the Philadelphia Inquirer reports that “many Eagles players and coaches were shocked and outraged” [more]
The New Orleans Pelicans snatched defeat straight from the jaws of victory on Monday night and made history in doing so.
Cincinnati Bengals QB Joe Burrow shares his thoughts on the Zac Taylor news.
The New York Jets could help the Cincinnati Bengals big time in the 2021 NFL draft.
College football’s eventful 2020 season is coming to a close with the upcoming national championship game between Alabama and Ohio State at Miami’s Hard Rock Stadium next Monday.
Myles Garrett showed a lot of class at the end of this week's game.
The Kansas City Chiefs and the Green Bay Packers are the top seeds.
Antonio Brown still has an advocate in Tom Brady, who helped his Buccaneers teammate earn a nice bonus late in Sunday's season finale.
John Wolford is the first QB ever to accomplish this rare feat.
After Payton Pritchard dropped 23 points in a Celtics win over the Raptors, Jaylen Brown took to Instagram to post an amazing throwback video of the C's rookie.
On the second leg of a back-to-back, Steph Curry and Draymond Green led the Golden State Warriors to a 137-106 route over the Sacramento Kings.
Philadelphia is aware of Wentz's discomfort, but those close to the team claim that it will put a hefty asking price on its former franchise quarterback.
Buffalo Bills to hold tryout with quarterback Chad Kelly.
SportsPulse: It's been 25 years since the Dallas Cowboys have at least reached the NFC Championship game. We asked Cowboys' legend Darren Woodson who is to blame for the prolonged mediocrity.
Luke Campbell faces tough decisions about his future after being poleaxed by the heavy hands of rising star Ryan García. After being undone by the most brutal of body shots in Dallas, the 22-year-old proved that his power could be a chilling equaliser at elite level. But while this World Boxing Council Interim lightweight title bout was by no means one-sided, at the age of 33, and with four defeats now in 24 contests, Campbell will have much to consider about his continuance at world level . While García proved that he is the real deal – and not just a social media star with 8 million Instagram followers – in this high-profile World Boxing Council Interim lightweight title bout, Campbell admitted afterwards that he was "heartbroken" by the perfect hook to the liver that decided the outcome. "He’s very heavy handed," said the fighter from Hull, a London Olympic Games gold medallist. "When I was blocking the shots, I could feel them. That was the hardest shot I was ever hit with. I tried and tried to get up, but I couldn’t. I felt him coming on, and I was moving back. And when I moved back, my body relaxed a little bit and that’s the exact time he hit me.” Campbell added: "I'm honestly heartbroken, I really wanted to bring the win back for everyone in the UK. I'm sorry about that. I have to take my hat off to Ryan García, well done to him, he has a massive future ahead of him. I wish him all the best." Californian García, meanwhile, who recorded his eighteenth stoppage in 21 fights, showed that he is worthy of his huge following. In his first real challenge he elevated his standing in the lightweight division – laden largely with terrific American talent – and should set up a series of blockbuster fights in the next two years. There are brilliant young fighters in Teofimo Lopez, the No. 1 at 135lbs, Gervonta 'Tank' Davis, Devin Haney and the Ukrainian Vasyl Lomachenko – dethroned three months ago by Lopez. “This is the kind of fight where superstars are made,” said Oscar De La Hoya, García's promoter. “Down on the mat early for the first time in his career, Ryan got up, rallied, broke down his man and got the knockout. Everyone in the lightweight division should consider themselves on notice. 2021 will be the year of Ryan García.”
It didn't take long for Boogie and the officials to get reacquainted.
The American Hockey League will go ahead with 28 teams this season after announcing Monday that three have opted out of playing because of the COVID-19 pandemic. ''Based on the information I was getting, I wasn't sure we were going to reach 28 teams even two weeks ago, but I think some of the teams got excited and found a way to make it work,'' AHL president and CEO Scott Howson said by phone. The Charlotte Checkers, Milwaukee Admirals and Springfield Thunderbirds opted out and will return in 2021-22, the AHL said.