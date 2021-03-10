NFL mistakenly gave 49ers three compensatory draft picks, only get two

Dalton Johnson
·1 min read

NFL mistakenly gave 49ers three comp picks but only get two originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Not so fast. 

The news the 49ers received Wednesday regarding their picks in the 2021 NFL Draft wasn't quite as good as it first seemed. At first, the NFL mistakenly awarded the 49ers two third-round picks (No. 102 and No. 103) for Robert Saleh being hired as the New York Jets' head coach and Martin Mayhew becoming the new general manager of the Washington Football Team. But the NFL apparently read its own Rooney Rule wrong. 

New additions to the Rooney Rule state the 49ers will receive one third-round compensatory pick in 2021, one in 2022 and one in 2023. 

The NFL clarified its error upon updating the compensatory pick distribution later Wednesday afternoon.

So, the 49ers will receive two total compensatory picks this year. The 49ers also received a compensatory fifth-round pick, No. 180 overall, for Emmanuel Sanders signing with the New Orleans Saints as a free agent last offseason.

RELATED: Ranking 49ers' top 25 targets heading into NFL free agency

Sanders on Wednesday was released by the Saints, and a reunion with the 49ers certainly could make sense.

The 49ers now have 10 total draft picks this year.

Download and subscribe to the 49ers Talk Podcast

