NFL minicamps mostly proceeding amid debate about offseason

  • Tennessee Titans players gather during NFL football practice Thursday, June 3, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey, Pool)
    1/7

    Titans Camp Football

    Tennessee Titans players gather during NFL football practice Thursday, June 3, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey, Pool)
  • Denver Broncos head coach Vic Fangio, center, speaks with strong safety Kareem Jackson, left, and cornerback Bryce Callahan during NFL football practice at the team's headquarters Tuesday, June 1, 2021, in Englewood, Colo. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
    2/7

    Broncos Camp Football

    Denver Broncos head coach Vic Fangio, center, speaks with strong safety Kareem Jackson, left, and cornerback Bryce Callahan during NFL football practice at the team's headquarters Tuesday, June 1, 2021, in Englewood, Colo. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
  • New England Patriots center David Andrews (60) leads his teammates across a field during NFL football practice in Foxborough, Mass., Friday, June 4, 2021. (AP Photo/Mary Schwalm)
    3/7

    Patriots Camp Football

    New England Patriots center David Andrews (60) leads his teammates across a field during NFL football practice in Foxborough, Mass., Friday, June 4, 2021. (AP Photo/Mary Schwalm)
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • Tennessee Titans senior defensive assistant coach Jim Schwartz watches during NFL football practice Thursday, June 3, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey, Pool)
    4/7

    Titans Camp Football

    Tennessee Titans senior defensive assistant coach Jim Schwartz watches during NFL football practice Thursday, June 3, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey, Pool)
  • New England Patriots quarterbacks Jarrett Stidham (4), Mac Jones (50) and Cam Newton (1) run drills during NFL football practice in Foxborough, Mass., Friday, June 4, 2021. (AP Photo/Mary Schwalm)
    5/7

    Patriots Camp Football

    New England Patriots quarterbacks Jarrett Stidham (4), Mac Jones (50) and Cam Newton (1) run drills during NFL football practice in Foxborough, Mass., Friday, June 4, 2021. (AP Photo/Mary Schwalm)
  • FILE - In this Aug. 5, 2019 file photo, Washington's offensive line coach, Bill Callahan, center, talks with tackle Hugh Thornton (69) during NFL football training camp in Richmond, Va. The Washington Football Team will return to Richmond for the start of training camp this summer. The club and city on Friday, June 4, 2021 announced a limited engagement from July 27-31. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)
    6/7

    Washington-Training Camp Football

    FILE - In this Aug. 5, 2019 file photo, Washington's offensive line coach, Bill Callahan, center, talks with tackle Hugh Thornton (69) during NFL football training camp in Richmond, Va. The Washington Football Team will return to Richmond for the start of training camp this summer. The club and city on Friday, June 4, 2021 announced a limited engagement from July 27-31. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • Dallas Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs, left, celebrates with Micah Parsons, right, after Parsons made an interception during NFL football practice in Frisco, Texas, Thursday, June 3, 2021. (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth)
    7/7

    Cowboys Football

    Dallas Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs, left, celebrates with Micah Parsons, right, after Parsons made an interception during NFL football practice in Frisco, Texas, Thursday, June 3, 2021. (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth)
Tennessee Titans players gather during NFL football practice Thursday, June 3, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey, Pool)
Denver Broncos head coach Vic Fangio, center, speaks with strong safety Kareem Jackson, left, and cornerback Bryce Callahan during NFL football practice at the team's headquarters Tuesday, June 1, 2021, in Englewood, Colo. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
New England Patriots center David Andrews (60) leads his teammates across a field during NFL football practice in Foxborough, Mass., Friday, June 4, 2021. (AP Photo/Mary Schwalm)
Tennessee Titans senior defensive assistant coach Jim Schwartz watches during NFL football practice Thursday, June 3, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey, Pool)
New England Patriots quarterbacks Jarrett Stidham (4), Mac Jones (50) and Cam Newton (1) run drills during NFL football practice in Foxborough, Mass., Friday, June 4, 2021. (AP Photo/Mary Schwalm)
FILE - In this Aug. 5, 2019 file photo, Washington's offensive line coach, Bill Callahan, center, talks with tackle Hugh Thornton (69) during NFL football training camp in Richmond, Va. The Washington Football Team will return to Richmond for the start of training camp this summer. The club and city on Friday, June 4, 2021 announced a limited engagement from July 27-31. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)
Dallas Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs, left, celebrates with Micah Parsons, right, after Parsons made an interception during NFL football practice in Frisco, Texas, Thursday, June 3, 2021. (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
SCHUYLER DIXON
·5 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Detroit players joined a coordinated effort by the NFLPA to say they were going to stay away from the team's voluntary offseason program before most of them showed up for practices.

Conversations with first-year coach Dan Campbell found enough middle ground for some players to think twice about skipping. Around the league, mandatory minicamps starting next week are going on mostly as planned.

Emphasis on “mandatory,” which means players can be fined for no-showing.

“I personally don’t have the funds to hand back to the organization, so I will 100% be here,” Miami tight end Mike Gesicki said.

“They also give out free food in the facility, so I’ll be coming for breakfast, lunch, dinner,” Gesicki said, prompting laughter from reporters. “It’s really a special place. We’ve got waters and Gatorade in the fridge, snacks in the weight room. It’s a nice place to be. Happy to be here.”

Joking aside, a brewing standoff between players and coaches or their bosses seems to have faded, and there is a sense around the league that conversations could lead to foundational changes in the structure of the offseason.

Players are seeking those changes because they believe the quality of play in 2020 was as good as ever despite no in-person work last offseason because of the pandemic.

“I think teams have done a good job of working it out between coaches and players,” agent Ron Slavin said.

Case in point, the Lions.

They were among roughly two-thirds of NFL teams to issue statements through the union in April saying they planned to skip in-person work during formal offseason practices known as organized team activities.

By the time those dates arrived in late May, most players were attending. In other cities, the issue of staying away wasn't even a dominant part of virtual interviews with players and reporters.

Campbell said he was talking to players about the offseason program before the coordinated effort by the union, and he wanted the conversation to be about the needs of players — and coaches.

“All I can say is this is the first step,” Campbell said last month as offseason practices were starting. “These guys were willing to take the first step, and to me, that speaks volumes. So, this leadership and these players, they wanted to do this. They wanted to be here and they’re here.”

Sure, there are some big names staying away from offseason work at team facilities, Tampa Bay's Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers of Green Bay among them. But some, like Rodgers and his showdown with the front office, are unrelated to issues of offseason requirements.

Contracts are also playing a role in whether players show up. The union didn't ask members to stay away if they had workout bonuses, or provisions for reduced pay if they don't show up in the offseason, known as de-escalators.

Dallas tight end Dalton Schultz, the team's player representative, said at least 20 veterans on his team have contracts with compensation tied to offseason work with the Cowboys.

“I think a lot of guys were in that mindset anyway of, ‘I’m going in to save the money that’s in my contract,’” Schultz said. “It started there and once we realized there’s going to be a lot of guys there, I don’t think there was any hesitation about going in, at least from a personal perspective. If there’s going to be 20 guys, it’s like, ‘I’m going to be there too.’”

Something else was at work as well.

Star quarterback Dak Prescott missed the rest of the 2020 season after his horrific ankle injury in Week 5. He's gearing up for a return after signing a $160 million, four-year contract, and the Cowboys believed the virtual-only offseason was a huge issue that sidetracked coach Mike McCarthy's first season.

“Believe it or not there wasn’t many conversations about not showing up,” Prescott said. “Coming from me and coming from the guys and a lot of leaders, I mean obviously we talked to some of the NFLPA reps just on what those meetings are about. But as far as these guys and this locker room, didn’t really have much conversations about guys not showing up.”

Washington was among a few teams that shortened the schedule for voluntary workouts and moved up minicamp. There were plenty of teams that didn't use all available practice dates, and some that said the schedule was flexible.

Indianapolis made a dramatic change, scrapping minicamp after two weeks of light, voluntary works followed by a two-month break before training camp. The traditional amount of time off is about six weeks.

“We’re all pros and I think the coaches, they put the trust in you to during offseason to put the work in, whether it’s at the facility or not,” New England running back James White said. “It’s up to you to put the work in and make sure you’re prepared. Taking care of your body. So I think that’s what’s most important.”

Like most teams, the two-time defending AFC champion Kansas City Chiefs planned no changes to their minicamp schedule, and the biggest name among them participated in earlier offseason work.

“I think the biggest thing is you get to experiment a little bit more,” quarterback Patrick Mahomes said. “I know they’re voluntary, but we’re able to experiment and not go extremely hard and still get some good work in, get the guys together and build that chemistry, be a part of the team.”

___

AP Pro Football Writers Dave Campbell, Josh Dubow, Rob Maaddi, Arnie Stapleton, Teresa M. Walker and Dennis Waszak contributed to this story along with AP Sports Writers Tim Booth, David Brandt, Tom Canavan, Will Graves, Kyle Hightower, Larry Lage, Michael Marot, Brett Martel, Steve Megargee, Steve Reed, Andrew Seligman, Dave Skretta, Noah Trister, John Wawrow, Stephen Whyno, Steven Wine and Tom Withers.

___

More AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Recommended Stories

  • Tennis-Osaka should be applauded for prioritising mental health - Stephens

    Naomi Osaka should be supported and applauded for her decision to withdraw from the French Open to focus on her mental health, former U.S. Open champion and WTA Players' Council member Sloane Stephens said on Tuesday. Japan's Osaka left the claycourt Grand Slam on Monday after refusing to attend the mandatory post-match press conferences and revealing she had been suffering from bouts of depression for three years. "Having to take a step back and say, 'Hey, I need to do this for me', we should support her and applaud her, because a lot of people wouldn't do that," Stephens said after her first round victory.

  • Croatia Euro 2021 squad list, fixtures and latest team news

    Striker Bruno Petkovic is expected to fill Mario Mandzukic's big boots at Euro 2020 as Croatia aim to reach the last 16. Mandzukic, who scored an extra time winner in a 2-1 victory over England in their 2018 World Cup semi-final, is one of several stalwarts who hung up their international boots after Croatia were beaten by France 4-2 in the final. There were no surprises in coach Zlatko Dalic's squad as a bulk of those who spearheaded that World Cup campaign were named alongside a host of players looking to impress on the big stage. Dejan Lovren and Domagoj Vida are likely to be Dalic's first-choice centre backs again while 35-year old captain Luka Modric will continue to drive the midfield. "Petkovic has to be at Euro 2020 what Mandzukic was in Russia," Dalic told the online edition of daily Sportske Novosti. "He has shown that he is capable of leading the line but he has to be in top form. If not, Andrej Kramaric and Ante Budimir are the alternatives." The gifted Petkovic has scored six goals in 13 appearances for Croatia but is yet to be tested on the biggest stage after making his debut in March 2019. The Croatians face England, Scotland and the Czech Republic in Euro 2020 Group D and open their campaign against the English at Wembley on June 13. They face the Czechs at Hampden Park on June 18 where they also lock horns with Scotland in their final group match four days later. Dalic played down Croatia's chances of emulating or surpassing their World Cup success. "The primary goal is to reach the knockout stages and what makes it difficult is the fact that England and Scotland will be hosts in their games against us," he said. "England will be our most difficult opponents because they are a top quality side and we'll be playing them at Wembley. "Our will-power and energy levels are the same as before the World Cup, but the atmosphere is different. The bar is too high and expectations are unrealistic now whereas no one had any before we went to Russia. "We are still among the top 10 sides in Europe but there are many teams with a better chance of winning Euro 2020." Croatia Euro 2021 squad Goalkeepers: Lovre Kalinic (Hajduk Split), Dominik Livakovic (Dinamo Zagreb), Simon Sluga (Luton Town) Defenders: Domagoj Vida (Besiktas), Joško Gvardiol (RB Leipzig), Domagoj Bradarić (LOSC Lille), Mile Škorić (Osijek), Dejan Lovren (Zenit Saint Petersburg), Sime Vrsaljko (Atletico Madrid), Borna Barisic (Rangers), Duje Caleta-Car (Marseille), Josip Juranovic (Legia Warsaw) Midfielders: Luka Modric (Real Madrid), Mateo Kovacic (Chelsea), Marcelo Brozovic (Internazionale), Milan Badelj (Genoa), Mario Pasalic (Atalanta), Nikola Vlasic (CSKA Moscow), Ivan Perisic (Internazionale) Forwards: Andrej Kramaric (Hoffenheim), Josip Brekalo (Wolfsburg), Mislav Orsic (Dinamo Zagreb), Ante Budimir (Osasuna), Kristijan Lovric (Gorica), Ante Rebić (AC Milan), Bruno Petković (Dinamo Zagreb) Croatia Euro 2021 fixtures England vs Croatia, Sunday June 13, 2pm Croatia vs Czech Republic, Friday June 18, 5pm Croatia vs Scotland, Tuesday June 22, 8pm Group D latest standings

  • Report: Jake Paul to face former UFC welterweight champ Tyron Woodley in boxing match

    Paul currently holds win over a UFC fighter, an NBA player, a YouTuber and another YouTuber.

  • Serena Williams digs deep to overcome spirited Mihaela Buzarnescu at French Open

    A strong day for American tennis saw Serena Williams fight her way through to the third round, and a meeting with compatriot Danielle Collins, despite strapping around her right thigh which might suggest an injury concern further down the line. Williams needed a third set – as well as a strong serving day – to slip past Romania’s Mihaela Buzarnescu by a 6-3, 5-7, 6-1 scoreline. It was a win, but not a convincing one. Williams’ movement still looks short of the fluidity which might make her a con

  • PGA betting: One bettor took down a $100,000 win on 50-to-1 shot Jason Kokrak to win

    Jason Kokrak had just one PGA win before last week.

  • Chances of Naomi Osaka playing at Wimbledon dwindling as tennis scrambles to get a grip

    The chances of Naomi Osaka playing Wimbledon are receding after it emerged she could have her ranking frozen if her mental health struggles force her to take a prolonged break from tennis. There is growing expectation that the world No 2 will pull out of a second Grand Slam following her French Open withdrawal that sent shockwaves through sport and sparked an unprecedented debate over the demands on tennis players and other elite athletes. After threatening to throw her out of their tournaments

  • Bookmaker and bettor predict: Get used to Hendrick domination

    Three weeks ago at Dover International Speedway, they took the top four finishing spots. The next week at Circuit of The Americas, they finished one-two. At Charlotte Motor Speedway over Memorial Day weekend, they took first, second, fourth and fifth. Short track, road course, intermediate track — it hasn‘t mattered. Regardless of the layout or […]

  • Hendrick Motorsports executive: 'We owe an apology' to Chip Ganassi Racing

    Hendrick Motorsports Executive Vice President and General Manager Jeff Andrews issued an apology to collaborative-partner organization Chip Ganassi Racing on Friday, taking responsibility for the performance of Ganassi’s engines during Sunday’s Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway. “We have made some corrections there and I do have to say that those are some of the […]

  • Karl-Anthony Towns to the Trail Blazers trade rumors have begun

    That didn't take long...

  • Kyle Larson lands Busch Pole Award for Sonoma race

    Kyle Larson has claimed the Busch Pole Award for Sunday’s Toyota/Save Mart 350 (4 p.m. ET on FS1, PRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio) at Sonoma Raceway. Larson, who won last weekend’s event at Charlotte Motor Speedway, will start his No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet from the pole position. Larson is one of three drivers with […]

  • Serena Williams’ path clears at French Open with top seeds gone

    Serena Williams is the only top-14 seed left in the bottom half of the French Open women's draw after No. 3 Aryna Sabalenka lost.

  • Opinion: Bryson DeChambeau gets bugged by 'Brooksie' at the Memorial

    Bryson DeChambeau contacted security after taking exception with fans taunting him by yelling “Brooksie,” as in Koepka on Friday at the Memorial.

  • Knicks have eyes on Damian Lillard trade along with Heat, others: report

    Shortly after Damian Lillard's Trail Blazers were eliminated from the playoffs, he posted a cryptic message about his future. And the Knicks noticed.

  • Damian Lillard, Blazers need some help and it's likely on the way -- in the form of a coaching change

    It's not as if some of the other Western Conference superstars have more help than Portland's does.

  • Five things to know about UCLA softball's Maya Brady: Yes, she's related to the Super Bowl guy

    The redshirt freshman is an elite softball player for the UCLA Bruins and has an elite athletics family.

  • 'Nobody else is Serena': Williams powers into French Open last 16

    Serena Williams sent out a warning to the rest of the depleted women's draw on Friday with a dominant straight-sets win over Danielle Collins to reach the French Open last 16 for the first time since 2018.

  • Dominant Serena Williams reaches French Open fourth round as path to title opens up

    Serena Williams has reached that familiar stage of a grand-slam tournament where fans and pundits start to believe that this – finally – might be her moment. After all the near-misses and ones that got away, perhaps she really can equal Margaret Court’s 24 major titles, and perhaps she will do it in Paris a week today. Clearly, we have been here before. Williams has reached at least the quarter-finals in seven of the 11 grand slams that she has contested since she returned from maternity leave i

  • Russian tennis player Yana Sizikova arrested at French Open in match-fixing investigation

    This drama-filled French Open took another unexpected turn as a match-fixing storm broke over Paris. The newspaper Le Parisien reported that Yana Sizikova, a Russian doubles specialist, had been arrested on-site at Roland-Garros on Thursday. This could have been a development in a long-standing investigation, as Sizikova had been involved in a match that attracted irregular betting patterns during last year’s tournament. In October, the German newspaper Welt reported that the French police’s Cen

  • Ranking the 10 best men's college basketball coaches of all-time

    With Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski stepping down, it's a good time to reflect on the best coaches in men's college basketball history.

  • Patrick Mahomes: Part of why we came to OTAs was to experiment

    The Chiefs have been one of the teams to have high attendance throughout OTAs, which comes with some potential benefits. With Andy Reid entering his ninth season as the team’s head coach and Patrick Mahomes entering his fourth season as QB1, Kansas City has a well-established system. That allows for an environment where the club [more]