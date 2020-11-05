NFL mid-season awards: Who are the winners and losers of the 2020 season so far?

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson (3) passes against the San Francisco 49ers during the first quarter at CenturyLink Field. - Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

League MVP - Russell Wilson

Although there are a few contenders for this award at this point of the season, it is impossible to look past the Seahawks quarterback. Despite being one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL for over half a decade, Wilson has not won the MVP award.

This could be the year. He has already recorded 26 touchdowns as the leader of a devastating Seahawks offense. Wilson’s ability to throw deep down the field with unerring accuracy is unparalleled. A shoo-in, as it stands.

Head coach - Mike Tomlin

The Pittsburgh Steelers are the only undefeated side in the league, for which Mike Tomlin deserves huge credit. Their win over the Ravens on Sunday reaffirmed their credentials as one of the NFL’s best teams.

Pittsburgh’s stronger unit is their defense, an element that Tomlin has a key hand in directing.

Going into the year, due to the injury devastated 2019 season, including Ben Roethlisberger, the Steelers were somewhat of an unknown quantity. They were expected to be good, but not this good. Pittsburgh have exceeded all expectations, earning Tomlin the coach of the year award at the halfway point.

View photos Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin watches from the sideline in the first half of an NFL football game against the Tennessee Titans Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020, in Nashville, Tenn. - AP More

Rookie of the year - Justin Herbert

There are a number of outstanding candidates for this award. Rookie quarterbacks seem to be finding their feet at an accelerated pace year on year, with Joe Burrow epitomising a smooth transition to the league. Burrow has been an assured presence that has dramatically improved the Bengals.

However, Justin Herbert wins this award. The Chargers QB has been a sensation since stepping in to replace the incapacitated Tyrod Taylor. What makes Herbert’s meteoric rise so enjoyable is how unexpected it has been. While Burrow was the number one overall pick in the draft and was always destined to start the season, Herbert started as a back-up which gave the impression that he was not quite ready for the NFL. The QB out of Oregon dispelled that line of thought immediately.

Herbert’s style of play is a joy to watch. He throws with genuine power, backs his ability and has athleticism to fall back upon when required.

Chiefs running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire deserves an honourable mention, as does undrafted free agent James Robinson.

Defensive player of the year - Aaron Donald

Aaron Donald just pips Myles Garrett to this award. Both players have registered nine sacks so far this campaign and have proven too hot to handle in numerous games.

Donald edges it due as the pressure he generates comes from the interior, as opposed to Garrett on the outside, which makes it even more impressive.

Biggest disappointment - Dallas Cowboys

This might seem a little harsh given the season-ending injury sustained by Dak Prescott, followed by Andy Dalton’s unavailability, but the Cowboys were managing to lose games even with Prescott fit and firing.

Dallas’ defense has been truly awful, allowing teams to run up points on them with ease. The Mike McCarthy era has started badly, to put it mildly.

A dishonourable mention for the Minnesota Vikings.

Biggest overachiever - Miami Dolphins

While the Bengals are a far improved outfit this year, and the Cardinals are 5-2, the biggest overachiever this season has been Miami.

Story continues