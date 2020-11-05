NFL mid-season awards: Who are the winners and losers of the 2020 season so far?

League MVP - Russell Wilson
Although there are a few contenders for this award at this point of the season, it is impossible to look past the Seahawks quarterback. Despite being one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL for over half a decade, Wilson has not won the MVP award.
This could be the year. He has already recorded 26 touchdowns as the leader of a devastating Seahawks offense. Wilson’s ability to throw deep down the field with unerring accuracy is unparalleled. A shoo-in, as it stands.
Head coach - Mike Tomlin
The Pittsburgh Steelers are the only undefeated side in the league, for which Mike Tomlin deserves huge credit. Their win over the Ravens on Sunday reaffirmed their credentials as one of the NFL’s best teams.
Pittsburgh’s stronger unit is their defense, an element that Tomlin has a key hand in directing.
Going into the year, due to the injury devastated 2019 season, including Ben Roethlisberger, the Steelers were somewhat of an unknown quantity. They were expected to be good, but not this good. Pittsburgh have exceeded all expectations, earning Tomlin the coach of the year award at the halfway point.
Rookie of the year - Justin Herbert
There are a number of outstanding candidates for this award. Rookie quarterbacks seem to be finding their feet at an accelerated pace year on year, with Joe Burrow epitomising a smooth transition to the league. Burrow has been an assured presence that has dramatically improved the Bengals.
However, Justin Herbert wins this award. The Chargers QB has been a sensation since stepping in to replace the incapacitated Tyrod Taylor. What makes Herbert’s meteoric rise so enjoyable is how unexpected it has been. While Burrow was the number one overall pick in the draft and was always destined to start the season, Herbert started as a back-up which gave the impression that he was not quite ready for the NFL. The QB out of Oregon dispelled that line of thought immediately.
Herbert’s style of play is a joy to watch. He throws with genuine power, backs his ability and has athleticism to fall back upon when required.
Chiefs running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire deserves an honourable mention, as does undrafted free agent James Robinson.
Defensive player of the year - Aaron Donald
Aaron Donald just pips Myles Garrett to this award. Both players have registered nine sacks so far this campaign and have proven too hot to handle in numerous games.
Donald edges it due as the pressure he generates comes from the interior, as opposed to Garrett on the outside, which makes it even more impressive.
Aaron Donald is a monster 😤 @AaronDonald97 @RamsNFL— The Checkdown (@thecheckdown) November 1, 2020
📺 #LARvsMIA on FOX pic.twitter.com/008sKcNlY8
Biggest disappointment - Dallas Cowboys
This might seem a little harsh given the season-ending injury sustained by Dak Prescott, followed by Andy Dalton’s unavailability, but the Cowboys were managing to lose games even with Prescott fit and firing.
Dallas’ defense has been truly awful, allowing teams to run up points on them with ease. The Mike McCarthy era has started badly, to put it mildly.
A dishonourable mention for the Minnesota Vikings.
Biggest overachiever - Miami Dolphins
While the Bengals are a far improved outfit this year, and the Cardinals are 5-2, the biggest overachiever this season has been Miami.
Under the leadership of the impressive Brian Flores, a formidable defense has been created while the offense has been doing enough to win games. Rookie QB Tua Tagovailoa is now the starter and has an opportunity to take the Dolphins to the playoffs. They are 4-3, just two wins behind the Bills in the AFC East.
Miami looks at least a year ahead of schedule in their rebuild.
Best offseason move - Tom Brady to Tampa Bay
I was skeptical about the offseason project that Tampa undertook. Of course, Tom Brady was going to be an upgrade on Jameis Winston but did he have enough in the tank to transform the Bucs offense? It turns out he does.
Brady has been impressive throughout this season, demonstrating he can still sling the ball and that having increased talent around him, when compared to the Patriots, has allowed his game to return to a high level. The increased control he has brought to Tampa is a crucial element in their transformation to contender.
Stefon Diggs has been a nice addition to the Bills offense while on the other side of the ball DeForest Buckner and Calais Campbell have made an impact for the Colts and the Ravens respectively.
Worst offseason move - Kirk Cousins' huge contract extension
The Texans trading DeAndre Hopkings to the Texans always seemed a foolish move - and that has turned out to be the case. The Bears recruiting Nick Foles to compete with Mitch Trubiksy at quarterback felt underwhelming at the time - and it has been. The Bears have made Foles the starter but he looks a long way off being a long-term solution for the franchise.
However, the Vikings inexplicable decision to award Kirk Cousins a massive contract extension, making him one of the highest players in the league, when he still had a year left on his current deal looks a dreadful choice. Cousins has been really poor this season, throwing interceptions and looking shaky under center. The nature of the deal makes it difficult for the Vikings to move away from Cousins without still using a large chunk of their salary cap on him.
It is a very important second-half of the season for Cousins and the future trajectory of Minnesota.