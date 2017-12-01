NFL and Microsoft extend deal through next season

NEW YORK (AP) -- The NFL and Microsoft have extended their partnership, meaning referees figure to be using the Surface tablet for video reviews through the 2018-19 season.

Surface tablets also are used by coaches and players on the sideline, including examining photos of previous plays.

Microsoft has had an exclusive partnership with the NFL that placed its products on the sidelines since 2013, including the tablets since 2014.

''We're excited to help the NFL change the game with Surface devices being used by players and coaches on the sidelines to make more informed decisions, referees using Surface for instant replay to enhance the speed of the game, and teams using Microsoft products in their business and football operations,'' said Yusuf Mehdi, corporate vice president at Microsoft. ''We look forward to continuing the partnership next season.''

