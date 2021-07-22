NFL memo: Teams will forfeit if there are COVID-19 woes

Barry Werner
·2 min read

Huge news when it comes to the upcoming NFL season came out on Thursday. If a team is unable to play a scheduled game in a week due to COVID-19 issues, and it can’t be rescheduled within the 18-week regular season, it will forfeit.

“We do not anticipate adding a ’19th week’ to accommodate games that cannot be rescheduled within the current 18 weeks of the regular season.” Play on time or don’t play.

Figure in recent stats that show 13 teams are over the vaccinational level of 85% and you see where there should be some concern among owners.

A number of teams had COVID outbreaks last season before the vaccine was available: the Ravens, Texans, Colts, Broncos, Chiefs, Cowboys, Packers, Bears, 49ers, Cardinals, Eagles, Raiders, Lions, Falcons, and Dolphins.

