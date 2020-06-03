An August tradition in New England has been put on hold.

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell informed teams in memo Tuesday night that all 32 clubs must hold training camp at their own facilities and that any joint practices will be canceled, NFL Media's Tom Pelissero reported.

The means the Patriots' joint practices with the Detroit Lions, scheduled for the first week of the preseason leading up to their Aug. 13 exhibition contest, won't happen.

It's an expected decision as the league tries to reduce additional travel and exposure amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Still, it's one that perhaps affects the Patriots more than any other team: With the exception of 2018, Bill Belichick's club has held joint practices with at least one opponent each year dating to 2012.

New England practiced with Mike Vrabel's Tennessee Titans and Patricia's Lions last season and also has a history of acquiring players it sees in joint practices.

This year obviously is an extenuating circumstance, though. ESPN's Adam Schefter added Wednesday morning that teams aren't expected to meet in person until training camp, which is usually in late July.

There's no official announcement, and discussions are ongoing, but multiple people expect that the next time NFL players show up at teams' training facilities will be for training camp, whenever that begins, per sources. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) June 3, 2020

The Patriots have been holding virtual meetings and workouts throughout the offseason in place of organized team activities and minicamp.

NFL memo cancels Patriots' joint practices with Lions, per report originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston