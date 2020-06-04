The coronavirus pandemic has prevented all NFL offseason activities from happening in a normal fashion, as free agency, the NFL Draft and all OTAs have been done virtually.

The NFL has had the luxury other professional sports leagues have not, as their regular season has not yet been impacted by the virus. And NFL medical chief Andrew Sills remains confident that the league will be able to conduct a normal season come the fall.

"I think that I personally remain very optimistic that we're going to be able to have a 2020 season and have it along the schedule that we've planned," Sills said in an interview with the Washington Post.

"That's what we're planning toward," Sills continued. "But we recognize that we have to continue to evaluate the state of the pandemic and what's happening across the country and what the current public health guidelines are."

Sills' comments come on the same day as reports that coaches are allowed to return to their respective team facilities on Friday. According to a memo sent leaguewide, teams are now allowed to have 100 employees on the premises.

CLICK HERE TO SUBSCRIBE TO THE REDSKINS TALK PODCAST

Earlier this week, the NFL announced that teams would be required to hold training camp at their respective team facilities, rather than travel to an offsite location. The Redskins were one of 10 teams a season ago that held their annual camp in another city.

The next step for the NFL to determine is when players can report to team facilities. As of now, only players that are recovering from an injury or undergoing medical treatment can report.

As far as when that next step will be, Sills said "I don't have a specific time interval that I can give you at this point."

Stay connected to the Capitals and Wizards with the MyTeams app. Click here to download for comprehensive coverage of your teams.

Story continues

MORE REDSKINS NEWS

NFL medical chief Andrew Sills is 'optimistic' about season going as scheduled originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington