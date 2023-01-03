NFL: Medical advice for Damar Hamlin guided decision to postpone Buffalo Bills-Cincinnati Bengals game

The NFL reiterated on a conference call early Tuesday morning that Damar Hamlin’s health and safety was the chief concern and led to its decision to postpone Monday night's Buffalo Bills vs. Cincinnati Bengals game.

Hamlin collapsed on the field with 5:58 left in the first quarter after he tackled Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins. Hamlin stood up after the collision but collapsed to the turf shortly after. He laid on the turf for several minutes as players from both teams surrounded him showing extreme concern. Some players were crying.

Medical officials performed CPR on Hamlin before he was loaded onto an ambulance waiting for him on the field. The ambulance then transported him to University Cincinnati Medical Center.

The game was temporarily suspended. But after several discussions between the NFL, both teams, medical officials, game officials and league executives, the game was officially postponed.

“Medical advice guided our decision,” NFL Chief Football Administrative Officer Dawn Aponte said after midnight on a conference call. “We remained in constant communication with both teams, medical personnel, game officials and ownership. We made decisions that we believed to be in the best interest of Damar’s status and the state of both teams – players and staffs. There couldn’t have been more collaboration throughout this process by all parties.”

The Buffalo Bills' Damar Hamlin is examined on the field.

NFL VP of Football Operations Troy Vincent said players from both teams were “traumatized” by what they witnessed on the field, and players and coaches were in alignment about not finishing Monday’s game.

"Neither coach frankly was talking about resuming play and the players weren’t ... It was really about Damar,” Vincent, who played in the NFL from 1992-2006, said on the conference call. “I’ve never seen anything like it since I’ve been playing. So immediately my player hat came on. How do you resume play after you seen such a traumatic event occur in front of you in real time. And that’s the way we were thinking about it. The commissioner and I and others.”

The Bills announced early Tuesday morning that Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest following a hit and his heartbeat was restored on the field. He is currently sedated and listed in critical condition.

The Bills planned to return to Buffalo following the NFL’s decision to postpone the game, but some players elected to stay in Cincinnati with their teammate.

Talks about rescheduling the game haven’t occurred.

“Not in consideration right now,” NFL VP of communications, public affairs and policy Jeff Miller said. “Our concern is with the player and his wellbeing. At the appropriate time I’m sure we’ll have a conversation around the next steps regarding the game.”

