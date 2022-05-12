NFL Media reporters reveal their most anticipated matchups of 2022
NFL Media reporters reveal their most anticipated matchups of the 2022 NFL regular season. This game is streaming live on the Yahoo Sports mobile app, or on NFL Network
The Professional Football Writers of America (PFWA) have selected Michael Signora as the winner of the 2022 Horrigan Award. Voters lauded Signora, the NFL senior vice president of football and international communications, for his professional dealings with the media who cover the league. Signora, the 50th Horrigan Award winner, becomes the second person to receive [more]
When the Steelers beat the Browns on the final Monday night of the 2021 season, the differences between Pittsburgh quarterback Ben Roethliberger and Cleveland quarterback Baker Mayfield couldn’t have been more stark. They apparently had one very important thing in common. Neither was thrilled with his team. Gerry Dulac of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette was this [more]
The Arapahoe County (Colorado) Sheriff's Office said Jerry Jeudy had not yet been formally booked as of early Thursday afternoon.
The Dallas Cowboys will play host to the Philadelphia Eagles on Christmas Eve. | From @NoHuddle
Tom Brady might be the GOAT on the football field, but ex-NFL players explain troubles that arise once a player becomes a television critic for games.
A former New England Patriots running back is one step closer to competing in the 2022 U.S. Open at The Country Club in Brookline, Mass.
Pro Football Hall of Fame QB Steve Young revealed that he suffered severe separation anxiety that went undiagnosed well into his NFL playing days.
Nicole Lynn aimed to do what few Black agents had done in recent years: Represent a player who is white. In Bailey Zappe, she found a QB and a friend.
Julian Edelman says what all NFL fans are thinking regarding Tom Brady's new gig.
Even Texas athletic director Chris Del Conte was taken back by the first sight of former TCU coach Gary Patterson in burnt orange.
The New England Patriots are sending reserve quarterback Jarrett Stidham to the Las Vegas Raiders for a late-round pick swap
Deion Sanders said the NCAA has a problem with the way players are starting to act now that they have money thanks to the new NIL rules.