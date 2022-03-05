NFL media lauds Indy as host of NFL combine

Kevin Hickey
·2 min read

The city of Indianapolis has been the home to the NFL combine since 1987 but with its deal expiring, the league is in talks to have the draft event held elsewhere.

Despite nothing but praise being heaped upon Indy for the city’s ability to host the combine, the league is still moving forward with a proposal for a bigger city like Las Vegas or Dallas.

But that hasn’t stopped the NFL media from lauding Indianapolis for its handling of the combine.

