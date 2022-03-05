NFL media lauds Indy as host of NFL combine

The city of Indianapolis has been the home to the NFL combine since 1987 but with its deal expiring, the league is in talks to have the draft event held elsewhere.

Despite nothing but praise being heaped upon Indy for the city’s ability to host the combine, the league is still moving forward with a proposal for a bigger city like Las Vegas or Dallas.

But that hasn’t stopped the NFL media from lauding Indianapolis for its handling of the combine.

Never leave Indy, NFL Combine — Cameron Wolfe (@CameronWolfe) March 4, 2022

My hope: combine stays in Indy

My prediction: see y’all in Dallas next year https://t.co/G8UPb2JCkY — Matt Miller (@nfldraftscout) March 4, 2022

Please stay in Indy. Not everything has to be a money grab. Indy is perfect. Just leave it alone. https://t.co/RcS1wgqJ87 — Bryan Perez (@BryanPerezNFL) March 4, 2022

For many reasons, Indianapolis is the perfect place for the combine. Proximity, convenience, ample hotels and restaurants, great hospitality. I imagine NFL scouts and couches, player agents and media would agree almost unanimously. Here’s to hoping it stays where it belongs. https://t.co/BVyPijT5s0 — Field Yates (@FieldYates) March 4, 2022

St. Elmo's is walking around radio row currently handing out their infamous shrimp cocktail and this is peak Indy …albeit maybe a little aggressive for 11am. Keep the Combine in Indy 🥲 — Carmen Vitali (@CarmieV) March 3, 2022

Keep the combine in Indy, move the Pro Bowl back to Honolulu and play all the Super Bowls in New Orleans. You're welcome. — Michael Silver (@MikeSilver) March 5, 2022

From what I gathered earlier this week in Indianapolis, there are only ~40 people who want to move the combine from Indy. Most of them are owners. Everyone else in the football ecosystem — GMs, scouts, coaches, agents, doctors — know the on-site efficiency can’t be replicated. https://t.co/9MdDBb90ke — Kevin Seifert (@SeifertESPN) March 4, 2022

The only reason to move the combine out of Indianapolis would be for a money grab. There is nothing from a football perspective that would be better elsewhere. Hopefully this week has reminded the league's decisionmakers of why Indy works so well. — Lindsay Jones (@bylindsayhjones) March 4, 2022

I’m home from the combine but have to say this: It shouldn’t leave Indianapolis. Indy is the best city to host it, plain and simple. It’s incredibly easy to get around because it’s walkable, everything is connected. It’s just the right place for it. — Josh Weinfuss (@joshweinfuss) March 3, 2022

1

1