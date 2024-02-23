NFL media, fans react to ex-Bills punter Matt Araiza signing with Chiefs

The Kansas City Chiefs have a new punter. Buffalo Bills fans will know him well.

Matt Araiza has signed in Kansas City. The only other place he’s played professionally (in the preseason) is Buffalo.

From there, Araiza, a 2022 sixth-round pick by the Bills, ended up in legal trouble. However, since then, sexual assault allegations were dropped. Not in time to save his career in Buffalo as he was released before the 2022 season, but he’s getting a second chance.

Still, it begs the question, how is this news being reacted to?

Here’s a quick roundup of NFL media and fan reaction to Araiza signing in KC:

Me getting ready to defend Matt Araiza just because he’s a Chief knowing I’d be calling him a r*pist if he signed with any other team pic.twitter.com/MV4YLnncqY — 𝘙𝘑 (@RJLockedIn) February 22, 2024

An incredible leg on Araiza, Tommy Townsend is likely going to be moving on soon. The dialogue around Araiza is what it is. He’s been cleared on all fronts. KC has frequently given players 2nd chances. Don’t think is really a story, beyond the football element of it https://t.co/dHXi9mRVnd — Price Carter (@priceacarter) February 22, 2024

Chiefs sign ‘Punt God’ Matt Araiza after he was not charged in rape case https://t.co/T2ncOrm4yK pic.twitter.com/JV7SBsEUK4 — New York Post (@nypost) February 22, 2024

The #Chiefs are giving former #Bills P Matt Araiza a second chance in the NFL. In doing so, it signals that veteran punter Tommy Towsend, a pending free agent, won't be back with the team in 2024. 🔗⬇️ pic.twitter.com/ijdt6eeWNf — Charles Goldman (@goldmctNFL) February 22, 2024

Before being cut by the Bills in August in 2022, Matt Araiza only got ONE preseason punt and IT WENT FOR 82 YARDS. There have only been 3 punts longer than that by EVERY NFL punter combined since that kick #Chiefs #PuntGod pic.twitter.com/8xaOzWDX4U — John Breech (@johnbreech) February 22, 2024

That Matt Araiza thing…damn. — Josh Brown (@JoshBrown06) February 22, 2024

Matt Araiza and Harrison Butker rounding out the best special teams unit of all time pic.twitter.com/2iR93HNibb — 𝐈𝐜𝐲𝐲🧊 (@quote_icy) February 22, 2024

Source: #Chiefs are signing free agent punter Matt Araiza. Araiza, a sixth-round pick in 2022, was out of football last year due to a rape lawsuit, which was dropped in December. pic.twitter.com/DdfrgDq0Ax — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) February 22, 2024

Matt Araiza’s 82 yard punt for the Bills (2022 preseason) pic.twitter.com/aFuURLfoZ0 https://t.co/o1gxlFX83N — Dan Wetzel (@DanWetzel) February 22, 2024

Matt Araiza is getting a second chance in the NFL. And he’s getting it from the Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs. 👏 pic.twitter.com/3QFudX9xLb — OutKick (@Outkick) February 22, 2024

So now when the #Bills get stops on Patrick Mahomes, Matt Araiza can come in and drill a punt. Of course he goes to the Chiefs. #BillsMafia https://t.co/Lc9BTRP76z — Ajay Cybulski (@AjayCybulski) February 22, 2024

The #Chiefs have signed one of the MOST TALENTED punters of all time in Matt Araiza. Many talent evaluators have said he has the most powerful leg the #NFL world has ever seen. Here is a minute of @matt_araiza BOOMING punts way over 80 yards 🤯🤯🤯

pic.twitter.com/Jx37EyxeVV — MLFootball (@_MLFootball) February 22, 2024

Araiza was most likely cheap due to the false allegations made against him. The Chiefs will have the best punter-kicker duo in the NFL. — Chiefs Hive (@chiefshive) February 22, 2024

In December, former San Diego State and Bills punter Matt Araiza was dismissed from a lawsuit that alleged a 17-year-old girl was raped at an off-campus party in 2021 after an agreement was reached with the girl, identified as Jane Doe. The story: https://t.co/a7kLZwfJPk https://t.co/qTpfcshBXu — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) February 22, 2024

The Chiefs are signing punter Matt Araiza, his agent announced. The former SDSU and Bills punter was out of the NFL last season due to a rape lawsuit, which was dismissed in December. pic.twitter.com/X6KGOlfGsP — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) February 22, 2024

Statement from @matt_araiza “I am proud and honored to sign a contract with the @Chiefs I am thrilled to be able to continue my NFL career. I want to thank my family, who have been my rock and my many friends who have been unwavering in their support. — JL Sports (@JLSports3) February 22, 2024

Note: Araiza wasn't a holder at SDSU, but he did learn to hold for Tyler Bass with Buffalo. #ChiefsKingdom https://t.co/LOtACPTeGV — Charles Goldman (@goldmctNFL) February 22, 2024

Matt Araiza was FALSELY ACCUSED of rape and was CUT from the Buffalo Bills and has now been given a second chance with the Chiefs. pic.twitter.com/21CbvHQuH9 — Graham Allen (@GrahamAllen_1) February 22, 2024

Araiza is probably a wash at worst with Townsend plus cheaper. At just 23 years old, not a stretch to think he could get back to being the best punter in the league again. Brilliant move by Veach. — Nick Roesch (@Nicolas_Roesch) February 22, 2024

if the Bills lose another playoff game to the Chiefs as the result of an 80-yard Matt Araiza punt pinning us deep…that might be it for me. https://t.co/JnWQam0vTa — Conor Hurley (@CHurls13) February 22, 2024

Matt Araiza, who was cleared of rape charges, signs with the Kansas City Chiefs 👀 pic.twitter.com/4NjzV6XFo6 — NFL Notifications (@NFLNotify) February 22, 2024

