In a new sign that the NFL has taken a financial hit from the COVID-19 pandemic, some NFL Media employees are taking pay cuts.

John Ourand of Sports Business Journal reports that 50 NFL Network on-air employees have been asked to take voluntary pay cuts of up to 15 percent. The pay cuts will start in August and continue for six months.

This follows other NFL employees getting mandatory salary reductions in April, and some NFL employees getting furloughed.

“The sports media industry hasn’t been immune to the economic consequences of the COVID-19 pandemic and in light of that we have asked approximately 50 NFL Media talent to join their colleagues across the league and take a temporary salary reduction,” NFL Media Vice President of Communications Alex Riethmiller told Sports Business Journal.

Pay cuts have become commonplace in the sports world since the pandemic largely shut sports down. If the NFL season cannot go on as planned, more pay cuts are likely coming.

NFL Media on-air staff taking pay cuts originally appeared on Pro Football Talk