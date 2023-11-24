NFL may move Giants-Packers out of primetime in Week 14

The New York Giants will host the New England Patriots this Sunday afternoon at MetLife Stadium before finally enjoying their Week 13 bye.

Coming out of the bye week, the Giants are currently scheduled to host the Green Bay Packers on Monday Night Football in Week 14. However, given that New York is in the midst of a lost season, it’s hard to imagine the NFL will want to spotlight them yet again.

So far this season, the Giants have appeared in four primetime games and are 0-4, having been out-scored 108-24.

For those reasons, the NFL is considering a potential primetime swap, moving the Giants-Packers out of the Monday Night Football slot, and replacing that game with the New York Jets against the Houston Texans.

The New York Post reports:

The Giants could be forced to hand a prime-time home game over to the Jets. The NFL is considering swapping the two Week 14 games at MetLife Stadium, moving Giants-Packers out of “Monday Night Football” on Dec. 11 and into the prior day’s 1 p.m. television window. In that scenario, the Jets-Texans game is the only option that could be flexed into prime time because otherwise the Jets and Giants would have conflicting Sunday home games.

The problem facing the league is that the only option to replace Giants-Packers is Jets-Texans because both are slated to play at MetLife Stadium that week.

“I’m not sure we’d do it,” NFL vice president of broadcasting Mike North said on the SI Media Podcast. “But the Texans have played their way into national television. We’re looking for an opportunity.”

The NFL has until Wednesday, November 29 to make a decision on flexing the game.

