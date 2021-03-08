Tomorrow is supposed to be the last day that NFL teams can use the franchise tag on players who would otherwise become unrestricted free agents next week. But that deadline could change.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports that if the official salary cap number doesn’t come today, the NFL will move back the deadline to franchise tag players. According to the report, several NFL GMs are bracing for that delay.

The deadline was also delayed last year, as teams were given an extra four days to decide after the NFL Players Association pushed back its deadline for players to vote on the new Collective Bargaining Agreement.

So far only one player, Broncos safety Justin Simmons, has been franchised. Several others likely will be, while other teams, most notably the Cowboys with Dak Prescott, are hoping to get deals done with their looming free agents before having to use the franchise tag.

NFL may move back deadline to use franchise tag originally appeared on Pro Football Talk