NFL may say farewell to Orlando as Pro Bowl site

The Pro Bowl, which currently is being played on a rainy day in Orlando, could be headed elsewhere for 2020.

Mike Bianchi of the Orlando Sentinel speculates, sort of, that the all-star game’s three-year run in Orlando will be ending, at least for a year.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

“We haven’t made any decisions and won’t until after this game,” NFL Senior V.P. of Events Peter O’Reilly told Bianchi. “Making sure that Camping World [Stadium] is full and vibrant on game day will tell us Orlando has not only been a great destination for these three years, but where it [the Pro Bowl] should continue to be.”

Based on the TV images emerging from the site, Camping World Stadium is far from full or vibrant.

Bianchi suggests that the next two Pro Bowls could be played at the sites of the next two Super Bowls: Miami and Tampa. If that’s the trend, it makes sense for the league to also play the Pro Bowl in L.A., three years from now.

The league has on multiple occasions played the Pro Bowl at the site of the Super Bowl, in Miami and in Arizona. On both occasions, the game had a vibe and an energy that, in Orlando, it doesn’t.