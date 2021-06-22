NFL matches Carl Nassib’s $100K donation to the Trevor Project

In the video that Raiders defensive end Carl Nassib posted on Monday to come out as gay, he said that he was donating $100,000 to the Trevor Project to help fund suicide prevention programs.

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell responded to that video with a statement saying the league is “proud of Carl for courageously sharing his truth today.” On Tuesday, the league announced that it will match Nassib’s donation.

“The NFL is supporting Raiders DE Carl Nassib by matching his donation with a $100,000 contribution to the Trevor Project, the leading national organization focused on crisis and suicide prevention efforts among lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer and questioning youth,” the statement said. “The NFL is committed to year-long efforts around diversity, equity, and inclusion. We proudly support the LGBTQ+ community and will continue to work alongside the Trevor Project and our other community partners to further enhance our collective work and commitment to this space.”

Nassib has received messages of support from many others inside and outside of the league and Fanatics said on Tuesday that his jersey has been their top seller since his announcement.

